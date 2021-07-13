Commission hears requests

“We utilize these every day in normal road work before we prep a road or storm cleanup,” he said. “It’s time to get another broom.”

Road and Bridge Superintendent Clay Copeland added that the one they currently use is worn out. “We still utilize it, but we are having to do a lot of maintenance on it.”

Jail Administrator Jamie Crump asked the commission to have St. Francois County Engineering create a scope of work required for roof replacement for potential contractors to bid on.

County Auditor Louie Seiberlich gave a report on the 27 grants the county administered in 2020.

Associate Commissioner David Kater reported on his attendance at the 2021 National Association of Counties Annual Conference in Maryland on July 9-12.

“St. Francois County, we have the same problems — maybe even a little less — than other counties have,” he said. “It’s a great way to network with other commissioners. We met from all over and learned their best practices and maybe some stuff we can bring back here and work for our county.”

The St. Francois County Commission will hold its next meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, on the third floor of the courthouse annex.

