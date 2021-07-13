Commission hears requests

The St. Francois County Commission tackled various issues during the July 13 meeting at the courthouse annex.
The commission approved the request from the city of Farmington to remove an old wooden fence on a tax lien property at 903 S. Washington. The city would cover all costs of the removal.
Recorder of Deeds Jay Graf requested to bid the Phase V scanning project for digitizing documents.
“The goal is to get everything digitized so that research can be done offsite,” he said.
Graf answered questions on the matter. He said that they have been digitizing the documents every year at an approximate cost of $25,000 per year. Approximately 300 out of 1,800 books have been currently digitized.
During discussion, it was brought up that Graf has been applying for funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to be able to finish the whole project at once.
“It would save the county $120,000-130,000 if we could do this through federal money,” he said.
In other business, the commission approved supplying EMAA with a letter of support for applying for rural development grants.
Highway Administrator John Gross asked the commission to request bids on a new truck mounted broom for the road and bridge department with a cost of approximately $12,000.
“We utilize these every day in normal road work before we prep a road or storm cleanup,” he said. “It’s time to get another broom.”
Road and Bridge Superintendent Clay Copeland added that the one they currently use is worn out. “We still utilize it, but we are having to do a lot of maintenance on it.”
Jail Administrator Jamie Crump asked the commission to have St. Francois County Engineering create a scope of work required for roof replacement for potential contractors to bid on.
County Auditor Louie Seiberlich gave a report on the 27 grants the county administered in 2020.
Associate Commissioner David Kater reported on his attendance at the 2021 National Association of Counties Annual Conference in Maryland on July 9-12.
“St. Francois County, we have the same problems — maybe even a little less — than other counties have,” he said. “It’s a great way to network with other commissioners. We met from all over and learned their best practices and maybe some stuff we can bring back here and work for our county.”
The St. Francois County Commission will hold its next meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, on the third floor of the courthouse annex.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com