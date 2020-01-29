St. Francois County Highway Administrator John Gross delivered his annual report to the county commission during their regular meeting last week.
“Last year we had $840,000 in the budget, and that roughly did 12 miles of road,” he said.
Gross shared the 2019 completed paving projects:
- Old Fredericktown (Farmington city limits to Possum Hollow Rd.) — $99,134
- Rouggly Rd. (Old State Route D to JJ) — $277,743
- Cedar Falls (Cedar Run to Hillsboro) — $76,787
- Oak Ridge Rd. — $44,310
- Busiek Rd. (elevated section of road) — $33,690
- Hildebrecht Rd. (Highway 221 to U.S. 67) — $259,000
- Payout to city of Farmington for Old Fredericktown Rd. — $14,000
The pilot project of striping county roads was next in Gross’s report.
“Last year was our first year to bid out any striping within the county,” he said. “Over the past years the road and bridge department tried to do the striping, we did not have the equipment set up. So last year we bid this out in an annual bid, never received a bid, and went with [a contractor] based on references from the Farmington Street Department and Leadington Street Department.
“Last year we budgeted out $25,000, roughly enough to do 15 miles. We ended up doing 18 miles of road last year and came in about $2,000 over budget. So far we’ve had nothing but positive feedback regarding the striping on our roads.”
Road striping projects that were completed in 2019:
- St. Francois, House, and Germania Rd. — 5.6 miles
- Hildebrecht Rd. — 3.8 miles
- Davis Crossing Rd. — 3.6 miles
- Wortham Rd. — 2.6 miles
Gross then moved on to this year’s planned road paving projects.
“This year we are going to do $1.45 million, what our budget is going to allow us to do,” he said. “Now these roads could change at any time, based on the condition of the road throughout the winter and the spring thaw. If we have a route we deem necessary to go out and pave, one of these could possibly change. This year we have enough to do roughly 25 miles of road.”
Associate Commissioner Patrick Mullins asked about a previous problem while paving Loughboro Road.
Gross answered, “When we start a paving project, we can see what the road looks like, but when you start running tandems across it hauling the asphalt in, occasionally the road will blow up and there’s been several cases where the road and bridge department has had to go out in the middle of the night and dig these spots up so the paving can progress through the next day.”
Projected 2020 road paving projects:
District 1
- Martin Rd. — 2.8 miles
- Copenhagen Rd. — 1.1 miles
- Valley Forge Rd. — 2.3 miles
- Pimville Rd. — 1.5 miles
- Bannon Rd. — 0.5 miles
District 2
- Hillsboro Rd. — 6.5 miles
- Hazel Run Rd. — 4 miles
- Coffman Rd. — 2 miles
- King School Rd. — 4.2 miles
Next in the report were the 2020 road striping projects.
“These are all deemed as primary routes throughout the county,” Gross said. “Primary routes are the only roads that we will be striping in the county. This year, we are still going to do roughly 15 miles of striping.”
Proposed 2020 road striping projects:
- Hillsboro Rd. — 6.5 miles
- Brickey Rd. — 3.29 miles
- Rouggly Rd. — 4.1 miles
- Pimville Rd. — 1.5 miles
Gross addressed the replacement of some of the road and bridge department’s old equipment. He said that some of the equipment had 5,000 to 6,000 hours of use and some of the trucks had more than 200,000 miles on them.
New equipment planned for purchase in 2020:
- 4x4 mowing tractor — competitive bid
- Mini excavator — Sourcewell
- 20 foot, 20 ton pintle hitch trailer — Sourcewell
- (2) F-150 pickups — state contract
- F-350 pickup — state contract
- Single axle dump truck — state contract
Mullins noted that the state contract system has been a money-saver.
Gross added, “Sourcewell is basically the same. It’s a different type of competitive bidding, but it is all competitively bid.”
Gross then listed the proposed 2020 bridge projects:
- Silver Springs Bridge replacement
- Colony Church Road culverts
- Randolph Road box culverts
- N. Hillsboro Road box culverts
- Concrete approaches on bridges:
- Big River at Blackwell
- Valley Forge
- Bannon
The final section of the report was about the expansion of the Woodlawn facility. A new 8-inch concrete shop floor with drains and four new overhead doors were installed and 960 square feet of shop space added on.
“The issue we had with the floor, in some places the concrete would be 2-inch thick, in some places 6-inch thick, there was no drainage, there was no rock underneath,” Gross continued. “We would get water coming up in the expansion cracks in the concrete. Our employees went in, dug it all out, put in all the rock, all the drainage and poured 8 inch of concrete.”
Mullins asked who did all the construction work.
Gross answered, “We did all the work. The only thing road and bridge employees did not do was install the overhead doors, and that was for warranty purposes.”
According to Gross, there are plans for more expansion to the building this year.
“We are going to add an office area, kind of a like a locker room for employees,” he said. “Also, on the backside of the building, we would like to do a machine shed-type of structure for all of our trucks to park under.”
Finally, Gross showed a map of St. Francois County roads with primary routes shown in red.
“Over the last several months we have worked with Dan Duncan, emergency management, and create a list of primary routes throughout the county,” he said. “The majority of these routes parallel or intersect a state highway. Working with Dan [Duncan], this is going to allow us in the case of a natural disaster, and [residents will know] what roads are going to be cleaned first, what roads are going to have a primary maintenance on them. In the case of a snow, these are going to be the first roads that are going to be cleaned. These are the roads that are going to be striped over the next few years,…only once they’ve been a newly-paved road.
“In conclusion, I would like to give a big thank you to our road and bridge department, everybody out there for the work that’s been done in 2019. We’ve had an extremely busy year, and 2020 looks to be just as busy.”
In other business, County Clerk Kevin Engler reported on the county’s building permits for 2019.
“We only show 17 building permits,” he said. “That’s better than we had the year before. [It’s] a total estimated value of over 2.5 million. We are hoping that more people report so that we can then inform the assessor’s office of their existence.”
