Commission hears several updates; Inmates will be picking up litter along county roads

The St. Francois County Commission heard several updates during their Tuesday morning session.

Road and Bridge Superintendent Clay Copeland announced a new program that his department is implementing. The county will be using offenders from the state prisons as work crews to pick up litter along the county roads.

“A big scourge throughout the county is litter,” he said. “The Road and Bridge department just does not have the time, resources or manpower to address scattered trash. We just got notification yesterday through Jefferson City and Road and Bridge will start utilizing inmates to pick up scattered trash. We are in the process of getting a van and trailer and getting our guys trained. We hope to begin this the first of July. It will be a year-round, nonstop process.”

At the request of the Road and Bridge department, the commission approved the $10,000 deductible to repair storm damage to the salt shed on Raider Road.

Taylor Engineering was approved for compaction and concrete testing for the construction of the Road and Bridge addition on Woodlawn Drive. The contract is not to exceed $10,000.

At the request of Assessor Eric Dugal, the commission approved a 2023 contract for ground imagery for $112,260. The contract will have a cost share from various cities in St. Francois County and the 911 Center. The commission also approved the county’s share of the contract to be paid for by ARPA funds based upon their availability.

In department reports, County Clerk Kevin Engler said his office will start sending out absentee ballots for the August Primary beginning next week. He also noted that the Board of Equalization starts on July 5.

Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher mentioned that the county finally finished the paperwork on selling the Maple Street property. The property has been purchased by Crystal and Rich’s Produce for expansion of their business.

The commission approved the Senior Citizen Board Resolution on the distribution of the collected property taxes to the senior centers in the area.

County offices will be closed Monday in observance of the Juneteenth holiday. The next St. Francois County Commission meeting will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. on the third floor of the courthouse annex in downtown Farmington.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

