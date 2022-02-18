Commission holds brief meeting; county seal contest still underway

The St. Francois County Commission had only one item on the agenda, making for a very brief meeting Tuesday morning.

The commission codified the policy on waiving penalties and interest on late or non-payment of property taxes.

“When the fault lies in the county’s processing of the tax bill, and when the taxes are fully paid, the penalty and interest incurred in payment of the tax bill will be waived and notice of this will be included on the consent agenda.

If the fault lies with the taxpayer and that person wishes to contest the penalty and interest charges, this item must come before the commission in a regular meeting as an item on the regular agenda.

In no event will the penalty and interest be waived unless all taxes are paid in full. Until the taxes are paid, these fees will continue to grow.”

The only change to the working policy is that when the county is at fault and will waive the fees, these cases will be on the consent agenda and the contested party need not appear at the meeting.

Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher gave an update on the county seal contest.

“As of yesterday, there were 176 entries from 122 people from world-wide sources,” he said.

Entries for the seal contest have been submitted from countries as diverse as England, Israel, India, Australia, Sweden, Italy, Turkey, Vietnam, Russia and South Africa. The contest ends at noon on Feb. 28. To enter, go to www.dailyjournalonline.com and pick the left menu, scroll down to contests and go to the St. Francois County seal design contest.

The next St. Francois County Commission meeting will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the courthouse annex in downtown Farmington.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

