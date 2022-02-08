Commission holds short meeting

The St. Francois County Commission held a relatively brief session Tuesday to approve various items on the agenda.

Audit Manager Amber Menjoulet spoke to the commission about approving an engagement letter with Daniel Jones and Associates for another year to act as the outside auditor for the county.

“We bid this out in 2020 for 2020-2022, a three year contract,” she said. “It’s $21,800 a year that includes the cost of our single audit. This engagement letter is us giving them permission to actually come in and start the audit.”

Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher asked, “Then at the end of 2022, we will rebid?”

Menjoulet answered, “We’ll actually start the rebidding process in the start of 2023 for that year’s audit, that will start in 2024.”

Gallaher stated that occasionally the outside auditor should be changed.

Menjoulet said that is competitively bid. “Before, we had MWR for a few years and before that it was a different firm. Most audit firms do not want to do an engagement that is not longer than three years because it’s not cost effective.”

The commission approved the letter.

In other business, the commission approved an emergency letter to be signed by Gallaher for emergency boiler repairs at the jail on Jan. 24. The cost for the repairs totaled $3,087.67.

The commission approved the ARPA compliance manual. The manual includes a conflict of interest policy, a whistleblower notice and a vehicle use policy. ARPA is the American Rescue Plan Act funding by the federal government for COVID recovery.

IT Director Nick Jones asked the commission to allow the purchase of a new sound system for the Division 2 Courtroom for $5,288.78 from BH Protech.

“Right now we have to put somebody over there while they are having court to turn knobs, turn the lines up and down,” he said. “We are looking to make it more simple. We had BH Protech come in which is through Marler’s.”

Jones said that he received an email from the Office of State Courts Administration that BH Protech is the only one approved to work on the recording audio equipment in the courthouse.

The commission approved the purchase as a sole source provider.

The next St. Francois County Commission meeting will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. on the third floor of the courthouse annex in downtown Farmington.

