Commission holds short meeting

The St. Francois County Commission met briefly Tuesday morning to take care of a number of business items.

The commissioners approved the bid from Brockmiller Construction as the Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR) for county building construction projects, which means the construction company would act similar to a general contractor, but also provides consultation from start to finish. The CMAR fee would be 6% of total construction costs. The general conditions fee would be 5.5% of construction costs.

Commission members then opened ballots from county employees voting for the coworker who would represent them at the annual LAGERS conference. LAGERS is the Local Government Employees Retirement System. Road and Bridge Superintendent Clay Copeland received the most ballots and recommended that Human Resources Manager Corey Schrum also attend.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In other business, Recorder of Deeds Jay Graf asked the commission to approve the bid for the final scan phase of documents in his office.

“We are going to get all our 835 books done at once,” he said. “That should take about four days in-house. We don’t know how many days (outside) it will take.”