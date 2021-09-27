 Skip to main content
Commission holds short meeting
Commission holds short meeting

County Commission

Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher and Associate Commissioner David Kater discuss matters at Tuesday's St. Francois County Commission meeting at the courthouse.

 Mark Marberry

The St. Francois County Commission met briefly Tuesday morning to take care of a number of business items.

The commissioners approved the bid from Brockmiller Construction as the Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR) for county building construction projects, which means the construction company would act similar to a general contractor, but also provides consultation from start to finish. The CMAR fee would be 6% of total construction costs. The general conditions fee would be 5.5% of construction costs.

Commission members then opened ballots from county employees voting for the coworker who would represent them at the annual LAGERS conference. LAGERS is the Local Government Employees Retirement System. Road and Bridge Superintendent Clay Copeland received the most ballots and recommended that Human Resources Manager Corey Schrum also attend. 

In other business, Recorder of Deeds Jay Graf asked the commission to approve the bid for the final scan phase of documents in his office.

“We are going to get all our 835 books done at once,” he said. “That should take about four days in-house. We don’t know how many days (outside) it will take.”

The contract was awarded to Fidlar Technologies for $305,823.10 and will be funded through an American Rescue Plan Act grant.

The commissioners also approved the request to submit an application for a Dream Big Project under a Community Development Block Grant. It's aimed at the old Mineral Area Regional Medical Center on Weber Road, and the application would ask for a maximum of $2 million.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

