Commission meets for first 2021 meeting, discusses jail fire alarm

The St. Francois County Commission met Monday for the first time in 2021 with new Associate Commissioners, Kary Buckley and David Kater.

The meeting was held on Monday with the beginning of a new term as required by state law.

Jail Administrator Jamie Crump addressed the commission about the ongoing work at the jail, noting that an additional contract is needed to complete renovations to the fire alarm system.

“Johnson Controls is working on the fire alarm system,” he said. “As they go through it, they’re finding more and more on the inside. It’s another $21,000 to complete this stuff and the ductwork.

"On the other hand, the other stuff we are going to get credited for. We’ll have to find out how it’s going to go. It’s the sensors in the ductwork that are bad.”

Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher asked about the budget.

Crump said that he was looking at using money left over from budgeted roof replacement that wasn’t needed.

Audit Manager Amber Menjoulet objected to the funding plan, “That would have been out of the 2020 budget. This will come out of the 2021 budget.”