Commission meets for first 2021 meeting, discusses jail fire alarm

The St. Francois County Commission met Monday for the first time in 2021 with new Associate Commissioners, Kary Buckley and David Kater.
The meeting was held on Monday with the beginning of a new term as required by state law.
Jail Administrator Jamie Crump addressed the commission about the ongoing work at the jail, noting that an additional contract is needed to complete renovations to the fire alarm system.
“Johnson Controls is working on the fire alarm system,” he said. “As they go through it, they’re finding more and more on the inside. It’s another $21,000 to complete this stuff and the ductwork.
"On the other hand, the other stuff we are going to get credited for. We’ll have to find out how it’s going to go. It’s the sensors in the ductwork that are bad.”
St. Francois County ended 2020 with the swearing in of reelected and new officials for several seats in the county offices.
Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher asked about the budget.
Crump said that he was looking at using money left over from budgeted roof replacement that wasn’t needed.
Audit Manager Amber Menjoulet objected to the funding plan, “That would have been out of the 2020 budget. This will come out of the 2021 budget.”
After some discussion about how to fund the extra cost, the commission approved allowing the sheriff’s department to continue the work by Johnson Controls as a sole source provider.
Stephanie Schindler, county engagement specialist in 4-H Youth Development for the University of Missouri Extension, gave the extension’s quarterly report to the commission.
“We’ve continued to work during COVID,” she said. “We’ve restarted, there’s been a lot of changes; we’ve gone virtual in the majority of our activities.
“My last report was during National 4-H Week, it is always the first full week of October. We’ve done a lot of professional development, lots of Zoom meetings and conference calls. We are working on what we call 4-H East Central Regional Energizer. That brings 4-H members together from all of our East Central Region. That’s 17 counties.”
Schindler explained that Kayce Amsden, the youth program associate, held a microbits 4-H Club via Zoom, and a computer workshop with 4-H Computer Science recently.
“They accomplished not just doing the microbits platform, but also how to teach it.”
The 4-H had a parent meeting about the robotics club at the Central School District, enrolling the kids and helping the parents to understand 4-H.
“We worked the ice skating rink for a fundraiser to benefit a charity on Dec. 1,” Schindler said. “It was a slow night, but that’s OK, it’s a great activity for everybody to do.”
Extension also held a Farmington Farmer’s 4-H Club meeting on Dec. 17.
Schindler said that Livestock Specialist Kendra Graham worked two Show-Me-Select Heifer sales throughout the time period.
“She did six farm visits for final pregnancy check,” Schindler said. “She is also working on data management for the SEMO sale that is held in Fruitland, and the East Central Sale held here in Farmington. The Farmington one was Dec. 11, and sold 79 heifers at an average of $1,758.”
Graham also held a 4-H Livestock Town Hall meeting every week in November where people could email in questions and had a question and answer time.
According to Schindler, Pearls of Production, a two-day conference in Columbia targeting female agricultural producers, transitioned to Pixels of Production.
“[Graham] presented at three sessions of that,” she said. “That had 104 registrants for it.”
Graham also serves as state secretary of the University of Missouri Extension Association.
Schindler also noted that Alyssa Bowyer was recently hired as nutrition program associate.
“They go into food pantries, schools, farmer’s markets and teach nutrition.”
