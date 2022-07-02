Commission modifies road commitment

The St. Francois County Commission clarified a 12-year-old road agreement during their regular session Tuesday morning at the courthouse annex.

Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher stressed that this is not an addition of roads to the list of maintained county roads, but a modification of a commission agreement from April 20, 2010.

In the minutes, the original agreement said “…to adopt Whitetail Lane, Maple Hill, Doe Lane, Ridgetop Drive, Timber Lane and Fawn Circle Drive as county roads and to do road maintenance only and will not include mowing and snow removal upon approval of the HOA." Fawn Circle Drive is in another location and is already fully maintained by the county.

“In 2010, that commission took those roads on with partial maintenance only,” he said. “Road and Bridge has had problems with that because it is not standardized.”

The roads that are updated already receive funds from the state of Missouri through the County Aid Road Trust (CART) to maintain those roads.

County Clerk Kevin Engler asked if any county officials or employees live on these roads or have any property in that area. Gallaher said he was not aware of anyone in that situation.

In other business, the commission approved a Transportation Alternative Program (TAP) grant application for a new ADA Compliant sidewalk .85 miles long along Highway M for students of the West County School District. Another motion was made approving Cochran Engineering to design and supervise the construction of the West County sidewalk, subject to the grant award.

A sealed bid was opened for 50 computers requested by IT Director Nick Jones. The bidder was SomethingCool.com for $39,226. The bid will be reviewed by the IT Department and the auditor’s office before being approved.

A sealed bid was also opened for tuckpointing and cleaning the exterior of the courthouse annex requested by the maintenance department. The bidder was from Eddings Masonry for $59,950. The bid will also be reviewed by maintenance and the auditor’s office before approval.

In department reports, Engler said that in-person absentee voting for the Aug. 2 primary is ongoing and they had eight votes as of Tuesday.

The next St. Francois County Commission meeting will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the courthouse annex in downtown Farmington.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

