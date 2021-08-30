Commission moves forward with bridges

Wage increases, bridge beams and grants were on the agenda at the St. Francois County Commission meeting Tuesday morning.
Highway Administrator John Gross asked the commission to approve buying used bridge beams for future road projects.
“Several weeks ago, we put out a bid for used bridge beams,” he said. “We can purchase those at a lower cost than the new ones. We plan on using the used bridge beams to replace some low-water structures throughout the county.
"…With the amount of low-water crossings that we have in the county, we are trying to find a way to be able to replace those a little bit faster than just trying to budget new bridges. We found some used bridge beams and that’s what they are going to be used for, these low-water crossings. Keith Simpson was the only bid for $70,000 and that would allow us to build five bridges, three of them at 30 foot, 11 inches and two bridges at 23 foot, 10 inches.
"We will still have to pay for the concrete on the headwalls and wingwalls and the rock that goes around it. Just in comparison, the bridge we just built on Busiek Road was roughly $75,000. That’s one bridge, six beams, and all the concrete with it built in-house, other than the beams that County Materials provided us.
“We do have a letter from Smith and Company saying that the beams are structurally sound. When we get these bridges built with these beams, we will proof load them with Smith and Company and MoDOT, to get a load rating on them.”
In other matters, Recorder of Deeds Jay Graf asked for a step increase for an employee's wage for next year. He also asked to amend the bid for the Phase V scan project for 33 books.
“It was amended on the fact the original bid was for bound books, which are difficult to work with,” he said. “Most of them they didn’t realize were mechanical books which you can take apart and pull those out and feed them into a scanner. It went down from $28,000 to $16,000; we’ll accept that, that’s more in line with the other prices we’ve had over the years.”
In other business, the commission approved requesting qualifications for a Construction Manager at Risk to facilitate building construction projects for the county.
Dwayne Looney, IT supervisor, asked the commission to upgrade four WiFi access points for $4,531.96. One access point would cover the courthouse annex, two for the courthouse and one for the Weber Road Facility.
“The reason for the upgrade is that the current system is out-of-date as of February of this year,” he said. “With that could come a lot of attacks and viruses, we want to prevent that.”
The commission approved soliciting architectural services for building projects within the city of Farmington. Associate Commissioner Kary Buckley explained the reason for the approval.
“Anything we do in the city limits, we have to be approved for offices and buildings,” he said. “This is just permission to use a local [architect], we don’t have to go beyond for small jobs.”
Assessor Dan Ward asked the commission to approve wage step increases for four employees.
Ryan Miller, investigator with the St. Francois County Prosecutor’s Office, spoke about a grant for which his office wants to apply.
“It’s a grant administered by the Missouri Department of Public Safety funded through the federal government,” he said.
The grant is for $149,247.52 with the possibility of going up to $175,000 for two positions in the prosecutor’s office.
“These positions specifically have to be for cases involving sexual offenses against children,” he said. “We estimate that about $85,000 would be payroll for an experienced attorney, and we would ask for $38,000 for an additional investigator specifically for sex crimes against children. Four thousand of it would be for additional workstations, software licenses and additional workspace we need.”
The next St. Francois County Commission meeting will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the courthouse annex in downtown Farmington.
