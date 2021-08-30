Commission moves forward with bridges

Wage increases, bridge beams and grants were on the agenda at the St. Francois County Commission meeting Tuesday morning.

Highway Administrator John Gross asked the commission to approve buying used bridge beams for future road projects.

“Several weeks ago, we put out a bid for used bridge beams,” he said. “We can purchase those at a lower cost than the new ones. We plan on using the used bridge beams to replace some low-water structures throughout the county.

"…With the amount of low-water crossings that we have in the county, we are trying to find a way to be able to replace those a little bit faster than just trying to budget new bridges. We found some used bridge beams and that’s what they are going to be used for, these low-water crossings. Keith Simpson was the only bid for $70,000 and that would allow us to build five bridges, three of them at 30 foot, 11 inches and two bridges at 23 foot, 10 inches.

"We will still have to pay for the concrete on the headwalls and wingwalls and the rock that goes around it. Just in comparison, the bridge we just built on Busiek Road was roughly $75,000. That’s one bridge, six beams, and all the concrete with it built in-house, other than the beams that County Materials provided us.