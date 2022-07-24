Commission pushes ahead on building projects

Approving and funding construction projects were some of the items on the St. Francois County Commission’s agenda Tuesday morning.

The commission decided to proceed with the addition of a medical wing to the jail and to pay for the addition with American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Another project to be funded by ARPA, if approved, is the HVAC renovation of the courthouse annex building. Recently, during days of extreme heat, the annex has been closing early. The windows on the annex do not open and the air conditioning unit is malfunctioning. The commission decided to seek sealed bids for the project.

Selecting Taylor Engineering for the task, the commission approved the firm to design the planned addition to the Juvenile Detention Center. The commission also approved Holcomb Foundation Engineering Co. to perform the geothermal engineering work for the building and to bill the work directly to the county for an estimated $3,040.

In other business, the commission re-appointed Barb Shelton as St. Francois County trustee. Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher said she takes care of property that doesn’t sell during the tax sales.

“She was appointed years ago and has filled the position well since then, but we couldn’t find a record of that appointment,” he said. “Just to make it official, we want to make sure she is properly appointed.”

The commission gave the Maintenance Department permission to advertise for sealed bids for cleaning services for the courthouse and courthouse annex. The maintenance department cannot keep up with cleaning the buildings while keeping up with regular maintenance.

Highway Administrator John Gross updated the commission on the work release road cleanup using state prisoners that the Road and Bridge Department recently started.

“It’s been about a week now that we’ve implemented this,” he said. “There’s 1,200 pounds of trash and about 20 miles of road cleaned up. They were on Berry, Old Bonne Terre, Wortham area, Flat River Road and Owl Creek. …The second day, there were two workers who were not doing what they were asked, they were taken back and are not on the crew since and they will not be back.”

Highway Superintendent Clay Copeland said they are accomplishing more work than was anticipated. “They’ve exceeded our expectations.”

The next St. Francois County Commission regular meeting will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the courthouse annex in downtown Farmington.