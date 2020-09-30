Commission pushes forward with county park

"We would like to add five isolation cells to our existing system. We are working with Brockmiller and they are working with a system on this. They are thinking they could get 70-80% of this done by the end of the year. We believe this is necessary anyway, but certainly because of the COVID.”

At a question from the audience about what happens to the cells after the pandemic, Gallaher said they will still be used as isolation cells as COVID is not the only disease to deal with.

Bullock added, “In the prison system we have Hepatitis, a lot of Staph, MRSA, other things where we have to put prisoners in and have to shut down a whole wing sometimes to keep them separated. This will take care of that.”

County Auditor Louie Seiberlich asked when the next round of CARES funding was going to be awarded. Originally, the funds were to be awarded during the meeting.

Mullins replied, “Last week we were supposed to receive the applications for the non-profit entities and a few of the school districts. I was told by the director of the Regional Planning Commission that we would have the applications.

"Jeremy Tanz had the virus and several of his staff were quarantined. It kicked everything back a week. I did not receive the applications until Friday afternoon. Still printing out applications. We still need to review the applications. I took it upon myself to delay this a week. We need to do our due diligence and review the applications.”

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

