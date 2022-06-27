Commission raises mileage rate

Several issues related to transportation were addressed during the St. Francois County Commission meeting Tuesday morning.

The commission approved an increase to the county mileage reimbursement that was currently at 47 cents per mile. Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher stated that the county cannot exceed the IRS amount currently at 58.5 cents per mile. The IRS rate is scheduled to go to 62.5 cents per mile on July 2.

“My suggestion, and it’s up to (the other commissioners) is to go up to 50 cents per mile effective today,” he said. “Any form turned in after today is at that rate no matter when the miles were driven.”

After some discussion, the commission decided to increase the mileage further and approved the reimbursement of 55 cents per mile.

A final approval of a contract with the Missouri Department of Corrections for a trash cleanup program was next on the agenda.

Road and Bridge Superintendent Clay Copeland said that six of the employees would be trained to supervise a crew of inmates by the Department of Corrections. A supervisor would have no more than four offenders on a crew at a time.

“This will not take any county jobs,” he said. “We will utilize these offenders for pickup of scattered trash pickup only. It’s just not something that the road and bridge department has the time and resources to do.”

County Clerk Kevin Engler noted that a paid county employee would be supervising, but would also be doing maintenance that the county would normally do.

The commission approved a request by Road and Bridge to set and post the speed limit on O’Bannon Road to 35 miles per hour. Road and bridge had received complaints by residents of excessive speeds on the road.

Sheriff Dan Bullock stated that they would do speed enforcement on the road when his department has the time.

Copeland then asked the commission for permission to ask for bids for road striping on main arteries that have been newly paved. The commission agreed to allow for bids to be sought.

In departmental reports, Highway Administrator John Gross stated that a box culvert on Sugar Grove Road collapsed, causing a closure of the road to through traffic. It is believed that the collapse was caused by an overweight vehicle crossing it.

In other business, Collector Pamela Williams wished to invalidate a tax sale from 2021 due to a mapping error from 2017. The taxes and fees returned will total $5,613.22.

Gallaher updated the meeting on the early closings of the courthouse annex due to air conditioning issues.

“The annex will be closed at 2 p.m. on days when the weather.com/Farmington website shows the temperature forecast for that day will be 92 degrees or more,” he said. “We will go by the forecast published at 10 a.m. of that day.

“Because of Covid, we were having problems anyway with air from that office coming over here or whatever. That’s why that redesign was on ARPA funds. That architectural design is in process now. …(This is 16 years old) and the control system is beginning to wear out. …It’s 40 weeks plus replacement time for those parts. It could be that the architectural design will replace them, we don’t know that.”

Engler updated the commission on elections issues by stating that absentee voting for the August primary started Tuesday morning.

The next St. Francois County Commission meeting will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the courthouse annex in downtown Farmington.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

