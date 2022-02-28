Commission reappoints Ragsdale as director

The St. Francois County Commission held another short meeting to approve an appointment and budget amendments Tuesday morning.

Linda Ragsdale, St. Francois County Health Center director, gave a report to the commission about current programs in operation.

“The latest variant, omicron, we are on the downhill slope,” she said. “Our percentage for positivity has went from 38 down to where it is now, that’s good. Less sick people, it’s a new variant so we are always getting new data, recommendations are coming in from the CDC and the department of health.

"We’ve shortened isolation and quarantine time. If you are fully vaccinated, you don’t need to wear a mask now unless you are immunocompromised or have a risk.

“We are starting to prioritize our other services like walk-in immunizations for children and adults. We are opening our STD clinic back up. We are working with the schools on vaping, which was put on the back burner. Our WIC Clinic is going strong, we’re seeing clients in the office to help new moms, babies and children.”

The commission voted to reappoint Ragsdale as director.

In other business, the commission approved amendments to the 2021 budget.

Audit Manager Amber Menjoulet spoke about the amendments.

“Every year we have to amend the budget for any funds that went over their expenses,” she said. “It’s not necessarily on revenue. Most of the budget amendments were due to an increase in revenue, so that meant more turnover. We also paid off our debt. In total, we went over budget by $1,557,443.32.”

In public comments, Jerry Richards, cooperative feral hog outreach educator of the University of Missouri Extension, spoke about feral hogs.

“It’s a problem we are having in this part of Missouri,” he said. “It’s a wild hog that comes in and gets on your property. It tears your property all to pieces. They will tear up hayfields.

"Last year the decision was made through the federal ag bill that there was going to be money provided to ultimately come to the University of Missouri Extension to help people out that are having problems with this. Up to that point it was vague and scattered who you talk to if you are having a problem. Now there are four of us in this position.

“What we do is if you have a problem with feral hogs, we will come in and I come to your property with a trapper. We look at the damage that you have. We will set up game cameras, we will put bait corn out; we will make sure we got hogs coming. Once we have hogs coming, we will construct a trap. The hogs come in and trip trap and we catch them. The trappers will run those traps every day. If the hogs are caught, we eliminate the hogs and reset the trap.”

Richards said if there is damage to the ground, part of the program that is coming soon is to have remediation equipment to bring in and drag and disc the property back to the shape it was in previously.

For more information, contact Jerry Richards at 573-854-9845 or jerryrichards@missouri.edu.

As of Tuesday, the St. Francois County Seal Contest had 183 entries from 138 people from around the world. The contest ends on Feb. 28 at noon. Designs can be entered at www.dailyjournalonline/contests.

The next St. Francois County Commission meeting will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the courthouse annex in downtown Farmington.

