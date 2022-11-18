Commission receives first of Prop P funds: $28.04

St. Francois County Treasurer Parks Peterson informed the county commission Tuesday morning during their regular session that the first payment of the Proposition P tax — $28.04 — has arrived from the state of Missouri.

“It came from two businesses,” Peterson said. “The businesses have to send the money in regardless, it has passed; some businesses send it in annually. It might be December of next year before we get a huge amount, we jumped through some loopholes to get that money in three months early. It’s going to take awhile.”

At Peterson’s recommendation, the commission approved a separate account to hold the Prop P funds for transparency purposes.

“If we get a Sunshine Request to see if we are using the money like we said we were, it’s an easy way to see right there that it is going where we promised,” he said.

The commission also approved beginning the process of hiring five new deputies for the sheriff’s department. There are currently no specifics on starting dates or pay for these positions.

IT Director Nick Jones approached the commission to hire a new tech employee starting in the second quarter of 2023. The commission approved the hiring of an IT tech.

In other business, the commission approved the city of Farmington’s annexation of the property at 867 Hillsboro Road. The property is a diversion facility that is adding a multi-unit housing facility that will need to access the city’s water and sewer utilities.

The commission approved invalidating a 2022 third year tax sale due to mapping errors for the home at 230 A Street in Park Hills with tax and interest refunds of $6,508.47.

Construction Manager at Risk Colin Rogers presented the commission with the final bid of $1,055,153 for the Juvenile Detention Center additions and renovations. Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher noted that the bid was close to the projected cost.

“A little bit over,” Rogers said. “We bumped up our contingency and we have some value engineering we are going to present to you, but it’s very close. I did do scope checks with everybody like I normally do and it checked out. I did post bid interviews with all the low bid vendors. We will probably start at the first of the year.”

The project will be funded by the ARPA grant. Brockmiller Construction is the general contractor.

The commission approved the CBIZ recommendations for the new pay schedule. The recommendations will replace the current pay matrix and will go into effect the second quarter of 2023. Gallaher noted that no one will receive a cut in pay and employees will be notified of their new pay rate before the change goes into effect. The county had hired CBIZ, a nationwide accounting and human resources firm, to assess the current pay structure and give recommendations in order to better attract and retain employees.

A lift gate purchase and installation for the recently purchased courthouse maintenance truck was also approved for a total of $4,999.

Peterson also released the sales tax report for September. The sales taxes year to date have an increase of 4.67% or $530,048.03 compared tax collections last year.

The St. Francois County Commission will not have a meeting next week. The next scheduled regular session will be Nov. 29 at 10 a.m. at the courthouse annex in downtown Farmington.