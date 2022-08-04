Commission tables some issues; will hold Friday meeting

Several contracts and bids were discussed during the St. Francois County Commission meeting Tuesday morning.

The County Clerk’s Office opened a sealed bid from Made in the USA Cleaning LLC for cleaning services for the courthouse and annex. The bid to clean the buildings, excluding cleaning supplies, was $9,500. The price including cleaning supplies was $10,500 per month. County officials will review the bid and finalize the contract next week.

County Clerk Kevin Engler asked commissioners for a request for bids for election supplies in advance of the Nov. 8 general election. The commission granted the request.

Part of the ARPA grant paying for some of the prosecuting attorney’s employees was on the agenda to be reviewed, since funding was to end the next day. Prosecutor Melissa Gilliam was unavailable for the meeting, so the commission decided to table the issue and pay, for one week, the affected employees out of general revenue through the prosecutor’s budget.

Highway Administrator John Gross spoke to the commissioners about hiring the St. Louis-based road and highway contractor TraMar to stripe some county roads.

“It's 25 cents per linear foot for a double, yellow, 4-inch line,” he said. “We are looking at $1,420 per mile, not to exceed 40 miles.”

The commission agreed to the request. The contract will be for Flat River, Bray, Pendleton and Silver Springs Roads and the main artery roads previously striped.

The commission then approved Taylor Engineering to design the addition of a wing of offices and renovations for staff at the Juvenile Detention Center, with a modification of the contract to let Holcomb Foundation Engineering Co. perform the geothermal engineering work for the building. Holcomb would work as a subcontractor for Taylor Engineering, instead of working directly for the county as was previously agreed. The amount of the contract will be $15,040.

The project is planned to be a 1,300 square feet renovation of existing offices and an 1,800 square foot addition to the building to accommodate staff additions and transfer existing staff from the Weber Road Facility. Construction is tentatively planned to begin in the fall.

On Thursday it was announced the St. Francois County Commission will be moving their regularly scheduled meeting on Aug. 9 to Aug. 5.

Associate Commissioner David Kater said that the meeting is being moved for two issues, a deadline requiring reviewing and accepting of the prosecutor’s funding for some of the employees through the ARPA grant and the known lack of a quorum for Tuesday’s meeting.