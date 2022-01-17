Commission tackles busy agenda

Several items were on the agenda of the St. Francois County Commission during its regular session Tuesday at the courthouse annex.

The county commissioners approved bids from Clean Uniform Services for uniforms for the Road and Bridge and Maintenance departments, and the Assessor’s Office. Road and Bridge Superintendent Clay Copeland spoke for his department.

“It will more than likely result in a 40% savings over what we’re paying now,” he said. “We are going with a different type of uniform and some other parameters. Because of the bid process working the way it should, we will see a reduction in cost.”

In other matters, Colin Rogers of Brockmiller Construction, the construction manager at risk for St. Francois County, appeared before the commission to get approval of construction bids for the county jail.

“I am very happy with the end result, you are about $250,000 under budget,” he said. “I saw little to no issues with any of these numbers.”

The commission approved the jail roof project for a total of $1,304,483.10. Crystal Heating and Cooling will be doing the HVAC work, Mid-States Energy the electrical work and Meinershagen will be replacing the roofing. The project will be funded with federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Nick Jones of the IT Department asked the commission to approve two projects. One project is to install the wiring for new cameras at the jail for $14,350 by Meier Electric. The second project is to install new cables for a phone system at the jail for $17,200, also by Meier Electric. The commission approved both bids.

In other business, the commission appointed Parks Peterson, Mindy Wooldridge and David Kater to continue serving on the county’s employee grievance panel. The county then named Jones as interim IT director until further notice.

Recorder of Deeds Jay Graf asked the commission to apply for a $15,000 grant with no match to scan the marriage books.

“We have been doing deed books forever and I am happy to say that we are done with deed books,” he said. “There’s only about two times we are going to do this. We are winding up all of these.” The commission approved the request.

County Clerk Kevin Engler asked the commission to bid out election supplies for the April election. “Last year it was $17,200,” he said. “We expect it to be slightly different.” The commission approved the request.

Kendra Graham, field specialist in livestock, gave the University of Missouri Extension quarterly report.

“We getting ready for our extension council elections,” she said. "If anybody is interested, you can go to Extension.Missouri.edu/St. Francois. You can find the ballot online and vote online or you can go to our office, we have a ballot box. We have districts 1 and 2, the same districts as the commission districts.”

Graham said there is a 4-H specialist stationed in the county as well as an assistant who serves just St. Francois County.

“Right now we are vacant in the position in the 4-H youth specialist position,” she said. “Stephanie Schindler has taken another position with the extension in Madison County. We are getting ready to fill that position once the paperwork is completed.”

Kayce Amsden is the youth program assistant. Graham stated that she does a state program called the G.O.A.T. Coders.

“It stands for Greatest of All Time,” Graham said. “It has nothing to do with livestock. She does that statewide. She meets with them every other Thursday. Every Friday she working with the Mineral Area Homeschool Coop doing some nutrition and robotics.

"Monthly, she does a regional team meeting. They plan for programming, the one coming up this spring is called '4-H Energizer.' They go to 4-H meetings once a month and with the quarterly report, we are looking at October, November and December. Kayce has visited with our shooting sports, which is a rifle program, with the Farmington Farmers and Bear Creek Kids, which is up near Bonne Terre.”

4-H Week was in October and Graham said there were some activities associated with that.

“They do a 4-H day of service and the kids worked at the community garden in Farmington,” she said. “We have kids that worked at the ice rink at Wilson-Rozier Park. We called it the ‘Night of the Frozen Clover.’ It raised some money for the extension council scholarship fund.”

Activities related to the county fair are starting soon. Graham said the fair will be in June.

“We are weighing up steers weekend after next,” she said.

Graham then turned to the food and nutrition program. “Alyssa Bowyer goes to West County, Roosevelt and Bloomsdale Schools the past few months. She visits the Farmington and Ste. Genevieve St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry twice a month. She had 3,800 contacts in the last three months for that.”

The Show Me Select Heifer Program is Graham’s specialty. There are two sales a year at the Farmington Regional Stockyards with the last sale on Dec. 10.

“We had a little bit smaller sale, 82 head, simply because feed prices are high,” she said. “Ten consigners were participating and we are regularly averaging $250-300 per head over market price with this program. We have eight producers enrolled for heifers this spring on May 13.”

Graham stated she also serves on an emergency management grant as a livestock liaison.

“We are trying to formulate some sort of checklist to communicate with emergency management in the county to know what the extension can do in the event of a disaster,” she said. “Mostly we are an information resource, but mostly we are boots on the ground expert in some of those fields.”

Graham is also starting a program applies ergonomics to animal handling.

“Our farming population is aging, 59.5 is the average age for a farmer, we are trying to figure out ways to help them farm longer and help them stay healthy,” she said.

Graham ended her report by stating that that night was the first night of the youth livestock series.

“We are having it once a month through April,” she said. “It’s open to everybody but geared more towards kids raising livestock.”

The next St. Francois County Commission meeting will be held Tuesday on the third floor of the courthouse annex in downtown Farmington.

