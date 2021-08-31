Commission tackles many issues

The St. Francois County Commission held two meetings Tuesday morning.
The first meeting was a public hearing held at 10 a.m. to set the new property tax rate. The rate after the required rollback due to the reassessment program is made, is then lowered due to the amount of sales tax collected in the first six months of 2021.
The aggregate assessed valuation of which the tax levy is to be set went from $856,788,722 in 2020 to $905,240,672 in 2021.
The proposed tax rates for 2021 in accordance with the equalization program and Article X, Section 22 of the Missouri Constitution and Missouri Statute 137.073: County tax, $0.3148 per $100 valuation; Road and bridge, $0.2418 per $100 valuation; and Senior services, $0.0473 per $100 valuation.
The tax rate set in 2021, after full compliance with the rollback: County tax, $0.0236 per $100 valuation; Road and bridge, $0.2418 per $100 valuation; and Senior services, $0.0473 per $100 valuation
County Clerk Kevin Engler estimated that if the county has more than a 6% sales tax increase next year, the county tax rate would go to zero.
Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher added, “…What the county keeps out of the [property] tax bill is a minimal amount. Most of it is education, I’m not saying it’s a bad tax, but they get the lion’s share out of that check every year.”
The commission then ended the hearing and started their regular session.
Engler spoke to the commission about authorizing Charter Communications to start high speed internet cable installation in areas of the county.
“They’ve come twice before, they have a grant from the federal government for areas that are totally void of high speed fiberoptic internet,” he said. “It’s about 4,000 people in the rural parts of St. Francois County, they’re going to be able to deliver that to at no cost to the county.”
The Road and Bridge Department is developing a form for Charter to sign.
Public Administrator Gary Matheny approached the commission about a software upgrade for his office using ARPA Funds.
“Last year during the pandemic, everything slowed down in the Public Administrator’s Office,” he said. “We couldn’t make personal visits to our clients.
"That’s when I started talking about modernizing the office. The considerations I had was that we wanted to have laptops with current information, partly because we work a lot outside the office, it’s a field job. We are mandated by statute to make personal visits to our clients.”
Vesta Mattingly, deputy public administrator, asked the commission to allow the office to upgrade from a desktop version to a web-based version of their software to allow remote use.
“The cost increase for that is going to be roughly $800 per month, instead of per year,” she said. “The initial cost has $540 setup fee. The cost for the equipment that we have discussed with IT would be approximately $2,000.”
The original total setup cost would $14,015 with the annual maintenance cost varying based on cases per month.
Mattingly and Matheny then discussed their plans to scan older files into the computer system.
In other business, Engler approached the commission about bids for supplies for the November election.
“Farmington has put two issues on the November ballot, so we will have to have an election for that,” he said. “We have to get permission to bid out supplies for that.
"We will try to make it as sleek as possible, we’re not going use the counting machines, we are going to hand count the ballots, because we think there will be a very low turnout.”
Engler said that due to the special election, the city of Farmington would pay for all the costs of the election.
Human Resources Director Corey Schrum asked the commission to approve the creation of the position of legal secretary II in the county’s wage matrix with the position starting at $12.75 per hour.
Treasurer Parks Peterson approached the commission to add the position of deputy treasurer to the wage matrix and approving Dana Jenkins as deputy treasurer with a $2 an hour increase in wage.
“She has been here 28 years,” he said.
Auditor Louie Seiberlich spoke about Jenkins in her role.
“We still have some employees that receive paper checks as opposed to direct deposit,” he said. “On holidays and other days we are closed and everybody else gets paid. Dana comes to this building and hands out those paper checks.”
During public comments, Stew Dunivan, an alderman of Iron Mountain Lake, addressed the commission. He spoke about Sheriff Dan Bullock.
“This gentleman has stepped up for us out there that is making an impact,” he said. “We are trying to do an arrangement with them where we’re paying for some of these deputies come in and we pick up the cost.
“Our roads are in shambles. I’m doing everything I can to get our budget lined up. We have a lot of bad information passed down from year to year about what the finances are. We were all told we were broke when we came in as aldermen and we found out we do have money, it’s just not being spent. At least it hasn’t been embezzled, that’s a positive that we’re going with.”
Engler commended Dunivan and others for trying to improve the governance of Iron Mountain Lake.
Dunivan continued, “I have one gentleman that’s onboard with me, he’s 81, has three aneurisms, and he’s getting ready to have gall bladder surgery. He’s all I got right now. I want to keep driving, but I can’t do it without the county’s help. I appreciate all the help that I am getting.”
Highway Administrator John Gross weighed in.
“They have a deficient bridge below the dam, 19.9% is the sufficiency rating of that bridge. We have talked about before of helping you guys start that project. We will receive the soft-match credit through the BRO system if you build the bridge. It’s something where we could up-front a bit of money, because we’ll receive it on the back end.”
In other items, Auditor Louie Seiberlich said that his office completed the filing for the ARPA funds for the first report that was due.
“Ms. Smith was responsible for sitting through a very long personal meeting with somebody in Washington, DC,” he said. “We still don’t know who the guy was, he asked some very personal, in-depth questions.”
Engler stated that his office is going to publish all the election results back to 2012 on the website for public viewing.
Gallaher noted that there is a temporary air conditioning system at the courthouse until the new unit that is back-ordered is installed. The cost is $9,000 a month. The vendor is the same one that has the back-ordered unit. Associate Commissioner Kary Buckley said that they had the unit ordered for over a month and are not sure when they will get it. Gallaher said that they are negotiating with the vendor on the price.
The St. Francois County Offices will be closed on Labor Day and the next St. Francois County Commission meeting will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the courthouse annex in downtown Farmington.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com