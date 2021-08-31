Commission tackles many issues

“She has been here 28 years,” he said.

Auditor Louie Seiberlich spoke about Jenkins in her role.

“We still have some employees that receive paper checks as opposed to direct deposit,” he said. “On holidays and other days we are closed and everybody else gets paid. Dana comes to this building and hands out those paper checks.”

During public comments, Stew Dunivan, an alderman of Iron Mountain Lake, addressed the commission. He spoke about Sheriff Dan Bullock.

“This gentleman has stepped up for us out there that is making an impact,” he said. “We are trying to do an arrangement with them where we’re paying for some of these deputies come in and we pick up the cost.

“Our roads are in shambles. I’m doing everything I can to get our budget lined up. We have a lot of bad information passed down from year to year about what the finances are. We were all told we were broke when we came in as aldermen and we found out we do have money, it’s just not being spent. At least it hasn’t been embezzled, that’s a positive that we’re going with.”

Engler commended Dunivan and others for trying to improve the governance of Iron Mountain Lake.