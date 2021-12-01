Commission tackles variety of issues Tuesday

Because it did not meet last week, the St. Francois County Commission held a lengthy meeting to deal with a wide variety of housekeeping items needing commissioners' attention.

Human Resources Director Corey Schrum asked to add Legal Counsel I, II, and III to the wage matrix for the Juvenile Division, which the commission approved.

“We have two attorneys that need to be put on there,” she said. “One attorney has been here for 13 years and we would make her Legal Counsel III, and the other one is fairly new so she will be Legal Counsel I.”

A representative of Cedar Grove Condominiums, formerly known as Holly Tree Condominiums, asked the commission to waive penalties from property taxes not being paid in 2020. As the commission determined the county was not at fault, they declined to waive the penalty.

Sherri Hampton, program director of the Family Treatment Court, asked to continue a service agreement for their funding grant.

“Glacier Consulting is our evaluator for the grant,” she said. “It is a requirement to have this position to receive the grant. It just expired and we are asking to renew with them.”

The commission approved the renewal. The contract is now written to expire with the end of the grant and is at no cost to the county.

In other business, the commission approved a Fair Housing Resolution required for the Community Development Block Grant for East Missouri Action Agency. The resolution requires appointing an executive official as a Fair Housing Officer for the county. As part of the resolution, Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher will appoint one of the county’s elected officials as Fair Housing Officer in the near future.

The commission also approved the annual County Employees Retirement Fund annual contribution election, which requires employees to contribute 4% to the fund. Before 2012, the county paid for the employees' contribution to the fund.

The Human Resources Department was granted approval to request bids for an outside company to create a policy manual for the county.

Highway Superintendent Clay Copeland approached the commission about bids for a contract to supply employee uniforms.

“The uniform bid for Road and Bridge is not an annual bid, it’s a competitive bid that runs for three or four years,” he said. “It will expire in mid-February. This will be for Road and Bridge only, I don’t know if the courthouse wants to be involved in this.”

To streamline the employee bid process, the commission approved the advertisement of the request for bids for all of the county’s needs and for the bidders to contact each department for their needs.

Highway Administrator John Gross asked the commission to approve buying a 2023 dump truck for the Road and Bridge Department.

“Talking to our vendor, which is TAG Truck Centers, they have three build slots available,” he said. “Two in the third quarter of next year and one in the fourth quarter that are set aside for municipalities. We would like to sign a purchase agreement with TAG for this truck for the 2023 year. We possibly wouldn’t see that truck until the fall of 2023. What happens is that when you order these trucks and get them outfitted, it’s over a year. Now we are looking at almost two years out.”

Gross estimated that with inflation and steel surcharges, the truck will probably cost $200,000. The previous truck cost $180,000. Road and Bridge has a 2022 truck on order that has been delayed. Gross said they seriously need these two new trucks as the two they were going to replace are having issues. They had planned for one truck they currently use to be already sold.

“Over the last four years, these two trucks combined have seen a $70,000 repair bill,” he said. The commission approved the purchase of the dump truck.

County Jail Administrator Jamie Crump asked the commission to use ARPA funds for jail camera upgrades and the jail electronic system. The commission approved the use of the funds.

Crump also asked to apply for a no-match grant for $10,000 from the Missouri Department of Public Safety for mobile printers for patrol cars. The commission approved the application for 20 printers.

Maintenance Supervisor Brian Briley asked for a new maintenance position for the 2022 year which was approved by the commission. Briley also reported on the installation of the new courthouse windows, which is complete.

“We used over 20 rolls of insulation in the old weight cavities,” he said. “That was the main trouble. All the ladies that set (next to) the windows are (very pleased).”

The commission approved a cost of living adjustment (COLA) raise of 5% for the employees. The Salary Commission had already approved a 2.5% COLA raise for the elected officials.

County Clerk Kevin Engler stated that his office put 1,048 voters on the inactive rolls this week.

“If you have not responded to three letters and not voted in the last so many elections, you need to re-up or you will be taken off the rolls,” he said.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.