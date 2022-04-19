Commission talks about road projects

With only one item on the agenda, the St. Francois County Commission held a very brief meeting Tuesday morning.

Road and Bridge Superintendent Clay Copeland approached the commission to solicit sealed bids for road overlay projects for the year.

“I believe we budgeted about $1.4 million for overlay for this year,” he said. “We would like for this to run for two weeks with a pre-bid meeting next week with contractors that would like to bid on this.

“When they bid on these projects, they bid on the current oil index for this month … When they complete these projects, should it be May, June, July or August, the price that we pay will reflect the oil index at that time.

"With the volatility in the economy right now, we really don’t know what these prices are going to come in at. The number of roads we have is a little low, but we will wait until late summer or early fall to see where our money is at to see if we want to add any additional.”

Before bidding on the roads, Copeland says they drive the roads with the bidders to let them know what milling needs to be done, the width of the road and what amount of oil will be needed. The roads that will be bid on are Kollmeyer Road, Knob Lick Road, Old Coffman Road, Pendleton Road, Silver Springs Road and Coffman Road.

“We pay on the average of $70,000 per mile on overlay,” Copeland said. “I anticipate that to be higher this year with the price of oil.”

Copeland said that road and bridge will also be doing smaller projects with their pull paver. “We are repairing a lot of roads that aren’t on this paving list. We will be doing strip patches and large sections of improving roads.”

Floodplain Manager Bob Turner asked, “A lot of roads had deteriorated and you had to turn them back to gravel. What’s basically the overall conditions of the county roads?”

Copeland answered that this winter was not as severe as last winter.

“Last winter we had that late really hard freeze with moisture in the ground and that really blew a lot of our roads up. Winter is always very harsh on our roads. We’ve had a pothole crew out for the last two weeks to try to improve the roads. This winter wasn’t terribly severe.”

Auditor Louie Seiberlich asked if labor costs were going to be higher this year. Copeland wasn’t sure, but didn’t think so.

“The contractors have to pay prevailing wage, which is higher than what they normally pay for private projects,” he said.

The next county commission meeting will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. on the third floor of the courthouse annex in downtown Farmington.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.