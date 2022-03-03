Commission updated on election, contest

As there were no items on the agenda, the St. Francois County Commission held a meeting to cover correspondence and reports from the various county offices Tuesday morning.

Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher opened the meeting by recognizing the death of Betty Medley, an employee of the county since 1985.

Highway Administrator John Gross reported on the bridge construction on Old Fredericktown Road over the Little St. Francis River.

“Crews started back Monday,” he said. “We did not work on bridge last week due to the snow and ice. That bridge should be passable by Friday. It will not be finalized. There will be daily closures as we pour the cap on the bridge and the concrete approaches. Occasionally over the period of the following week, (we will) close it while we are putting in the big riprap along the side of the road.”

County Clerk Kevin Engler updated the commission on various election issues.

“March 9 is the last day to register to vote in the April Election,” he said. “Four weeks from today is the last day to file for the August Primary. There were no more filings for the county offices. There were two people filed to run against each other for the central committee for the Farmington Township.

Engler said that every open elected office has at least one person to file. He stated that the Circuit Clerk has two candidates and Judge Pat King has an opponent.

“We need election judges,” he said. “We are going to have an election training class in March.”

With more than 40,000 voters on the rolls, Engler said that almost 10% of the registered voters are inactive.

“I cannot take them off the rolls until after this next federal election. You have to miss two federal elections and have so many things sent to you," he said.

The clerk’s office has sent letters to more than 600 permanent absentees. Engler said that these are typically people in nursing homes and are disabled.

“We send them a letter asking if they want to vote in this election,” he said. “We’ve gotten 300 back and we’re in the process of sending those ballots out this week to the ones that have responded.”

According to Engler, there are also about a half dozen who have voted in the election as absentees.

Associate Commissioner David Kater gave a report on the County Seal Contest.

“The contest is over. There were 264 entries from 187 people. When (Gallaher) says they are from all over, they are from all over. A lady called me from Maryland to make sure she got hers in.”

Kater said that it is now all in the hands of the judges. For the contest, there are seven judges who are not county officials or employees.

“They will receive their thumb drives and will have their meetings the way they want to have them. I have no idea when (they will finish). I would like to set a deadline to have it this month, but I won’t say it won’t be the first week of next month.”

The next St. Francois County Commission meeting will be Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. at the courthouse annex in downtown Farmington.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

