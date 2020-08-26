Committee discusses deputy pay

Schrum continued, “Sheriff Dan (Bullock) is aware of the recommendation. I believe he was told that we were going to make it, and he was agreeable at the time. He couldn’t be here because of training.”

The action was amended to pay the stipend to commissioned deputies that were employed by the county.

The commission returned to the request for bids to supply service weapons to deputies.

“That includes the service weapons so that we can supply everybody their own uniform weapons,” Schrum said. “It would be county property, they would be issued when they are hired, they have to turn it in when they leave, but it’s all uniform service weapons.”

Gallaher asked who determines the firearms to be used.

Evans answered, “We have an individual at the department, Scott Miller, who is our armorer. He’s been looking into different firearms and discussing it with the sheriff. He’s chosen three, and they are still discussing which firearm it’s going to be.”

Gallaher asked, “Of those three, you will take the best bid, and then that chooses the firearm you would go to?”

Evans affirmed the question.