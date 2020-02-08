Madison County Sheriff Katy McCutcheon and Prosecuting Attorney Dwight Robbins addressed several issues in front of a standing room only crowd during a Jan. 28 community meeting at Black River Electric. The meeting drew more than 200 community members.
McCutcheon said the idea of the community meeting started when a concerned citizen approached her with the idea of starting a community watch.
"I think they would help our county because we have had an influx of burglaries, thefts, suspicious people and a lot of drug activity," McCutcheon said. "Anyone that is a law enforcement officer knows, yes we know it's out there, we know it's a problem and we are doing everything we can to stop the problem."
McCutcheon said her department has seven and a half deputies, six full-time and one part-time, plus herself. She said there are 497 square miles in the county and 12,226 people for her and her deputies to try to keep safe.
"You all do the numbers," McCutcheon said. "It doesn't add up, so that is why I called this meeting, to see if I could get some of your help, to help me watch anything and everything going on in your communities."
Before McCutcheon passed the microphone over to Robbins, she made sure the crowd knew were she stood when it came to the second amendment.
"The day the State of Missouri forces me to go to the houses of citizens that reside in Madison County and seize all of their firearms will be the day I resign as sheriff of Madison County," McCutcheon said. "I am not going to come to your house and take your guns, I'm not going to do it."
On that note Robbins began the discussion on use of force in defense of persons and property.
"Self defense is not an automatic defense," Robbins said. "Shooters can still be charged and forced to trial. Burden of proof is on the shooter. You can be charged, and you may have to defend your actions."
Robbins said evidence is what they need, and he encouraged everyone to put up security cameras.
"If there is ever a chance that you get in a situation and you have to shoot at somebody or you feel you have to shoot, remember the burden of proof is on you," McCutcheon said. "You will have to prove that that person was going to do you harm."
McCutcheon and Robbins both stressed the importance of cameras and how they increase their ability to prosecute and win cases.
"Install cameras, inside and outside," McCutcheon said. "If you're not rich or you don't have enough money to get a nice elite system at least buy a game camera. We've solved crimes by a game camera. Cameras are the best way, alarm systems are great too."
McCutcheon also suggested hiding valuables in unsuspected places, lock all doors and windows, keep a record of valuables with serial numbers, close blinds, do not hide a key, trim your bushes, do not let mail pile up, lock gates and garage doors, hide outdoor wires for security systems and cameras, add extra outdoor lighting, do not post when you are out of town on social media, and get to know your neighbors.
"I want you all to realize I'm having to rely on you folks to be my eyes and ears of the county because I can't be everywhere. My people can't be everything," McCutcheon said. "The highway patrol, the city police, everyone works together and we try to get where we can, but we can't be there all the time. Communication is key in this because we don't know what's going on unless you all let us know."
McCutcheon said in the last year her office has received 29 burglary, 109 theft, 229 suspicious persons and circumstances, and 171 suspicious vehicles calls.
Other topics covered during the community meeting including Rule 33 Bail Rules, Bill 192, the Missouri Defender Management Matrix and issues with the Department of Corrections.
McCutcheon described a situation where she attempted to take a Missouri Department of Corrections prisoner to the prison twice and both times, he was declined due to a computer error. She said after the second attempt she released the prisoner and later the Department of Corrections had to make a special trip to Arkansas to pick him up and take him where her department had already attempted to twice.
"It sounds funny, but it is very frustrating," McCutcheon said. "Then in March 18, 2019 the bigwigs of the Department of Correction now has decided that they have this Missouri Defender Management Matrix."
McCutcheon said the matrix wants them to take care of these defenders with an incentive program.
"If they are good and do what they are supposed to, they get gas cards, they get vending machine coupons, they get vouchers to a local attraction," McCutcheon said. "Really, I mean I'm a law-abiding citizen here, I make the right decisions, I don't go to jail, and nobody pays for my gas and nobody got me a voucher to Six Flags."
McCutcheon said then last year the Missouri House passed Bill 192.
"If they are not a dangerous felon, and it is not a violent crime, and this is their first time going to prison, and they have served their minimum prison sentence because they haven't done anything bad," McCutcheon said. "We are going to kick them back on the street. So they aren't getting punished like they should or what they are originally sentenced for. These are the ones that are getting let back on the streets. The ones that are re-offending."
McCutcheon said since these offenders are not charged with a violent crime such as assault, murder or rape they are allowed to leave. She said they are simply drug users, but they keep re-offending.
"This is what we have to deal with and this is why I'm having this meeting to show you this is everybody's problem," McCutcheon said. "This is the issues and frustrations I have to deal with daily."
McCutcheon plans to hold Neighborhood Watch Meetings in each individual community. Anyone interested in being involved or who has any questions can contact McCutcheon at 573-783-2234 or Robbins at 573-783-2157
To express concerns about Rule 33 or Bill 192, State Rep. Rick Francis can be contacted at 573-751-5912 and State Sen. Wayne Wallingford can be contacted at 573-751-2459.
