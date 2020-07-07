Community testing for COVID-19 at MAC on July 14
Health Center prepares for coronavirus
Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the Missouri National Guard are conducting a drive-through COVID-19 community testing event for Missouri residents at Mineral Area College, Student Lot F, on July 14.

Register at health.mo.gov/communitytest or by calling the state hotline at 877-435-8411.

The tests are open to all residents of Missouri. You do not have to be experiencing symptoms to be eligible for the test, and no doctor’s order is required. There is also no fee, and no need to present insurance information.

The test is a PCR test done by a nasopharyngeal swab to determine if there is an active infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

 

Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

