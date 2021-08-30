Congressman, state officials and AT&T official celebrate rural broadband expansion

“We still need a lot more. But I will tell you that it's nice to be in Bunker, Missouri, and to have cell phone service when we hadn't for such a long time. You know, being that I live three miles south of Salem, I barely have cell phone service. But when you drive from Salem to Ellington for an hour, you used to have no cell phone service. And now at least halfway in the middle to have it. It's amazing.”

Still, he said, he continues to do battle to secure more and better access in his district.

“I fight with these people in Washington DC all the time, and they're like, ‘We need 5G.’ I'm like, ‘Folks, we just want a G.’ And I'll tell you we're getting there. And this is something to celebrate and to be excited with.”

Smith said it wasn’t just about private and commercial connectivity, it was about safety, which was fleshed out further by Unruh.

“Of the 41 new towers built in the 8th District, many of them were what we call purpose-built, FirstNet towers,” Unruh said, explaining that FirstNet is a dedicated communications platform for first responders.