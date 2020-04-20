Consider absentee voting now

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

St. Francois County Clerk Kevin Engler is advocating for residents to absentee vote now for the June 2 Municipal Election.

“Right now, they can come by the Weber Road Facility and vote for what was the April 2 election that now is the June 2 election,” he said. “We encourage as many people as possible to do that, so that the polls will be less busy and we can do it safer that way.

“There’s no reason, they’ve got eight weeks, they might as well apply or come by my office on Weber Road, or if they want to call us and they are disabled and want to vote from their car, we let them do that.”

According to Engler, the current COVID-19 situation is a perfect time to get the vote in.

“Anybody over 60, I would strongly encourage to go that way, you’re not near anybody during absentee, whether you do it through the mail or at our office, you’re not coming in contact with anybody. The way we set it up, you don’t touch anything, we sanitize before and after every person that votes.

“The only thing about mail-ins, is that they have to have their requests notarized. If they come into our office, all they have to have is an ID.”

Right now the absentee voting is only on the June 2 election that was originally the April 2 Municipal Election. Absentee voting has not started yet for the August Primary.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

