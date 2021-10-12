Controversial Rice Road extension cancelled

An announcement was made during the St. Francois County Commission meeting Tuesday morning that the controversial Rice Road extension just outside Desloge has been cancelled.

District 2 Associate Commissioner David Kater stated that they talked to Lost Creek Development, the entity that had been attempting to extend Rice Road to their planned subdivision.

“…We came up with an agreement that they were going to purchase a piece of property close to where they are at,” he said. “We came up with the agreement that they will no longer pursue Rice Road at this time, they thought that would be best for everybody. The reason it has been so long is that they were in land acquisition for the other piece of property.

“The (contractor) that went out of business over there spent a bunch of money on a box culvert. For what they needed, that would actually give them another ingress/egress.”

District 1 Associate Commissioner Kary Buckley added that the Road and Bridge Department is going to clean up the gravel that was already installed at the extension and return the roadbed to grass.

With the property acquisition, both entrances to the development will be off Hawthorne Street, also known as the Old Bonne Terre Road.

The issue began last year when the county gave the developer permission to extend Rice Road over 100 feet along an easement to a planned housing development. For several months after, several residents of Rice Road objected to the extension citing increase in traffic and legal issues over the easement.

