Corizon Health out; Missouri officials reject appeal of massive prison health care contract

JEFFERSON CITY — In a decision affecting hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars, Gov. Mike Parson’s administration moved to bring on a new company to provide health care to Missouri’s prison inmates.

The ruling, issued Friday but not made public until Tuesday, rejects an appeal of a bidding process that saw the long-time prison medical vendor lose its contract to a competing firm.

The decision, which could be appealed, means Corizon Health likely will be replaced by Virginia-based Centurion Health when it comes to who supplies and oversees doctors and nurses behind the prison walls.

Centurion, which is a subsidiary of Clayton-based managed care company Centene, was chosen over four other firms in late May for the state’s lucrative prison healthcare contract.

The company’s bid of $174 million per year puts them on track to be paid over $1.3 billion if the contract is fully renewed on an annual basis by the state.

But Corizon, which has held the contract for nearly three decades, protested the award, suggesting that Centurion had made “prohibited communications” with the administration in order to gain an upper hand in winning the contract.