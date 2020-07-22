Council addresses cameras, soccer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bonne Terre City Council held a brief meeting last week in the city hall auditorium.

A resident of Parkview Apartments, the city-owned apartment complex transformed from a vacated school complex, asked the council about the project to install security cameras.

City Administrator Shawn Kay said the project had been on hiatus due to COVID-19, but it had recently started up again. He had spoken with the vendor overseeing the project, and the vendor was concerned the scope of the project exceeded the original estimations. The vendor said he would still honor the original bid.

Councilwoman Andrea Richardson asked about striping on the roadway between stoplights located under the U.S. 67 overpass. Kay said he would contact MoDOT to see if they could stripe it again, although he added that MoDOT had moved up its scheduled restriping of the area and had warned the job might not last until its next regular restriping. That section of Benham Street, as it turns into Route K, sees an average of 10,000-20,000 vehicles daily.

In the budget, Kay pointed out to the council that trash truck salaries were currently over budget. He said normally, the city contracts inmate labor to provide trash service all over town, but since the ERDCC is experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19, inmates aren’t being released for work.