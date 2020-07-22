Council addresses cameras, soccer

Bonne Terre City Council held a brief meeting last week in the city hall auditorium.
A resident of Parkview Apartments, the city-owned apartment complex transformed from a vacated school complex, asked the council about the project to install security cameras.
City Administrator Shawn Kay said the project had been on hiatus due to COVID-19, but it had recently started up again. He had spoken with the vendor overseeing the project, and the vendor was concerned the scope of the project exceeded the original estimations. The vendor said he would still honor the original bid.
Councilwoman Andrea Richardson asked about striping on the roadway between stoplights located under the U.S. 67 overpass. Kay said he would contact MoDOT to see if they could stripe it again, although he added that MoDOT had moved up its scheduled restriping of the area and had warned the job might not last until its next regular restriping. That section of Benham Street, as it turns into Route K, sees an average of 10,000-20,000 vehicles daily.
In the budget, Kay pointed out to the council that trash truck salaries were currently over budget. He said normally, the city contracts inmate labor to provide trash service all over town, but since the ERDCC is experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19, inmates aren’t being released for work.
Richardson said EMAA has a program for high school students who might be willing to ride on the trash truck and empty cans. Kay said he would see if the city’s workman’s comp insurance would cover teens.
Kay said Cochran Engineering has resumed field visits after the general shutdown and is working on the assessment of the city’s wastewater collection system, funded by a Small Community Engineering Assistance grant through the Department of Natural Resources. Kay said he’s also working with Cochran on the Community Development Block Grant. They’re almost finished with the environmental portion of the grant, and could be ready to put out a bid in August.
Although the soccer fields are ready for play, the city’s soccer league is off the table for fall. Kay said the season was called off due to lack of adequate insurance relating to the coronavirus pandemic. Mayor Brandon Hubbard wondered aloud whether other cities’ soccer leagues had similar setbacks. Kay said apparently, other cities’ soccer organizations were able to attain the necessary liability insurance.
Aldermen and Kay discussed the success of the Fourth of July “Light Up the Sky” fireworks display sponsored by the Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce. They agreed while it was well-attended, there were still parking spaces available throughout the evening which was a reliable indication attendance was down this summer. And on that note, Kay observed, the music festival that had been planned for Memorial Day and put off until fall, is being pushed back to spring.
The council approved various liquor licenses for renewal before drawing the open session to a close.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.
