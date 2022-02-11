Council approves water line installation at Sports Complex

The Park Hills City Council met Tuesday for this month's regular session, where they amended the budget to allow for capital improvements to the Sports Complex water lines and heard a report on the municipal court division.

Municipal Court Clerk Tracy Fisher addressed the council with information about the municipal division, explaining that in July 2019, the court was moved from the city's software to a live system called Show Me Courts. She explained that the live system is state-mandated and works in conjunction with Case.Net, making all cases available and searchable to everyone online and providing a method of online payment that was not available with the city's software.

Fisher said the transition to the state system was extremely time-consuming, and everything had to be hand keyed in. Some cases remain on the city's software for specific reasons, she noted, so both systems have to be maintained at the current time.

The court clerk gave statistics on caseloads for 2020, 2021, and the first month of 2022, along with the number of disposed cases. She reported that trials are up, citing 42 trials in the last six months, and all but three resulted in guilty verdicts.

Fisher then gave specific collection information for the last two years and explained that Show Me Systems had implemented a debt collection policy and a tax offset option. She said that Show Me is a paperless system, and she can post all files, docket entries, warrants, no-shows, and other court information online, and the public can access the information on Case.net. Fisher said the system is still a work in progress, with both pros and cons, but she still feels it is a sound system for the most part.

Also during the meeting, the council passed a resolution to amend the budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 for a capital improvement to the Sports Complex waterlines.

After learning about an underground water leak, the council initially approved a project to repair water infrastructure near the Sports Complex at last month's work session.

City officials were alerted to a leak outputting approximately two gallons of water per minute somewhere in the water lines running underground in the Sports Complex area.

Workers had been unable to find the leak's location due to the chat that lies under the area. Water running to the old lines was shut off shortly after workers discovered the leak. The decision was made to abandon the old water lines, running new lines to the Sports Complex buildings and to a new, repositioned, and more accessible fireplug set to be installed.

The project will be completed by city crews and cost an estimated $12,505.48 from the city's General Fund. The city plans to complete the work before this year's baseball season begins.

The council then approved an ordinance to add an abatement fee schedule to the municipal code.

City Administrator Mark McFarland explained that while there is already a fee schedule for when city workers have to abate overgrown grass and weeds on properties, no fees were established for when workers have to remove trash and debris from vacant or derelict properties.

"Here lately, we've been having to send the Public Works crew out to clean up trash," said McFarland. "You wouldn't believe all the junk some people leave in their yard and move off. And it might be refrigerators in the yard or couches. We didn't have a fee schedule for that."

The code amendment allows the city to charge specific sums for the use of equipment, cost of labor, and any other associated costs such as landfill fees. McFarland said once the expenses are tallied, the city can then place a lien against the property to recoup abatement costs before that property can be sold.

McFarland gave his monthly report at the meeting and expressed appreciation to workers from Public Works, Parks, and Utility who diligently worked during the recent snowstorm, plowing and salting the streets.

The city administrator asked to direct staff to prepare a surplus property list for council consideration at the next work session. There were no objections made to the request.

City Attorney Nathan Bollinger addressed the council regarding the final version of the Municipal Code, recently prepared by General Code, a digital codification company. Each council member was given a copy of the municipal code for review.

A public hearing will be held at the work session in the council chambers on Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. The ordinance to adopt the newest version of the municipal code will be on the agenda.

The council moved on to unanimously approve Mayor John Clark's reappointments to the Planning and Zoning Commission Board. The mayor reappointed John Reeves, Jim Watkins, and Clyde Thomas.

During the council discussion portion of the meeting, Ward 1 Councilman Alan Coleman expressed his appreciation to the crews who plowed snow for several days, noting that it is a thankless job and they did the best they could do.

Ward 4 Councilman Steve Weinhold also commended the crews that worked during the recent snowstorm.

During Tuesday's meeting, the council also:

Passed an ordinance amending a section of the municipal code pertaining to elections. The section relates to the period in which election candidates can file to run for office. Last year, Missouri changed the filing window for April elections from its previous dates in mid-December to mid-January. This year, the filing was open from Dec. 7-28.

Passed an ordinance establishing a procedure to disclose potential conflicts of interest. The process requires elected officials to disclose any conflicts to ensure they are not profiting off the city or its affairs. The ordinance is routinely passed every two years to comply with state regulations.

