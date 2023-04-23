The Park Hills City Council at its meeting April 11 certified election results from April 4, saw its members sworn in, annexed a portion of Flat River Road into the city, and heard a public comment by a local landlord and business owner who lost his race for the town’s mayoral seat.

Concerned Citizen

Eugene Fritsche, who owns many rental properties throughout the city, had run against Stacey Easter for mayor in the April 4 election, coming in third with 82 votes after Easter garnered 290 votes and Larry LaChance garnered 152.

He brought to City Hall’s open forum a list of grievances that included what he called a “mass exodus” of city workers; inadequate representation on the board from landlords and business owners; problems hearing the council conduct business during meetings; a situation which he said would be improved with microphones; and frustration with the city’s crumbling water and sewer infrastructure, citing two major water main breaks around Christmas.

Mayor Easter stopped him from speaking about the water main breaks, since, she said, he hadn’t indicated infrastructure as a topic he wanted to discuss when he previously filled out the written request to address the council.

Fritsche also expressed frustration at what he said was a lack of assistance from the city and its police force regarding tenants who trash rental properties. He said there are laws that protect landlords, but he perceived a reluctance on the part of the city to enforce those laws. He asked that the city consider drawing up an ordinance further solidifying protections for landlords.

Fritsche alleged the city council was the reason for the turnover of five key city positions since November: the city clerk, the city administrator, the parks director, the utility director, and the community development director has given notice since the meeting. Fritsche said the community development director had been mistreated by the council.

“The mass exodus, there’s absolutely no reason for it, whether it be an uncivil work zone, confrontations between the board and the employees—it’s uncalled for – the lack of advancement through the ranks…Why would I come to work for the city, because I get maybe insurance or a questionable wage, but I have no chance to advance,” he said. “…I don’t think the mass exodus is over.”

Mayor Easter interrupted Fritsche when he alleged the city’s leaders failed to support local businesses. Currently, the city is in a lawsuit with a former employee who is alleging he was wrongfully terminated.

“I’m not going to address everything, I don’t have to address anything, but I’m going to, just because some of the things you said were outrageous,” she said. “…Employees: That’s a big one right there, to me. You, as a citizen, do not have the information that we as the council and the mayor and the attorney have, so, therefore, you don’t know any of the probationary periods people have been on. You don’t know the things that we know that they have been on, which is why they were terminated.

“We don't terminate people because they show up on time. We don't terminate people because they know their job. We terminate people because they do things that violate our personnel manual, the manual that we have to go by. We also consult with our lawyer to make sure that we're actually doing the correct thing and the correct process when we terminate people. Also people have left not because we're terminating them, but because they have a better opportunity, which is something completely different.”

Easter added that city workers got a pay raise recently, and even though the cost of health benefits increased significantly, the council made sure to keep families included on city workers’ insurance.

She said it was possible to go through the county prosecutor to address irresponsible or destructive tenants, but largely, she was of the belief that anyone who owned rental property signed up for the possibility of getting a destructive or irresponsible tenant.

Councilwoman Summer Gray took issue with Fritsche’s allegation they didn’t support local businesses and that most of the council were not business owners or landlords. She pointed out she is a business owner and several on the board were, and she welcomed him to talk with her at any time about any concerns he might have.

“I think a lot of people have a misconception about what we do and what we represent,” Gray said. “I can tell you personally, I do not always agree with my fellow council members and they will tell you I am the complete opposite [of them] 90% of the time. So just come talk to us; come talk to me.”

Election Results

Later in the meeting, the council certified the April 4 election results, and Deputy City Clerk Katie Graves swore in Mayor Easter, Ward 4 Councilwoman Donna Dettmer, Ward 2 Councilwoman Spring Gray, Ward 1 Councilman Alan Coleman, and Ward 2 Councilman David Easter, who is filling the unexpired one-year term of Brian Whitfield, who moved out of the city. Cindi Penberthy, Ward 3, was absent from the meeting. Coleman was elected by fellow councilmen to serve as mayor pro tempore, in the event Easter is absent from a meeting. Appointments to various council committees was tabled until next month’s meeting.

Road Annexed; Water Grant

A portion of Flat River Road near the fairgrounds interchange will be annexed into the city after council members agreed to take it on from St. Francois County. The county had recently done some work on the road.

The council gave the go-ahead to pursue a Clean Water Engineering Report Grant, presented by Interim Assistant Utilities Director Johnathen Franks. He said the city’s match, at most, would be $12,500 for the exploratory work on the city’s water and sewer system. The grant is through the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, and Franks indicated the success of this grant could lead to more grants as the city works on its infrastructure.

In other business, the council:

Approved buying a 2023 Chevrolet Silverado for Public Works. It was intended for Parks & Recreation, which decided it didn’t need it, so the funds will be transferred from Parks & Rec’s budget to Public Works.

Approved an ordinance to retain Fick, Eggemeyer & Williamson CPAs for Sept. 30, 2022, audit services, although it was noted the price is $7,000 more than 2021’s audit, which was $32,000.

Chose to reinvest CDs with Unico Bank.

Approved three ordinances approving a TIF-related redevelopment agreement for Jason and Holly Underwood; Hulsey Properties; and Pam Perry.

Approved an ordinance creating a new salaried position of city treasurer/deputy city clerk, filled by Graves.

Approved street closure, lost usage and beer gardens for two Downtown Park Hills Association events: the barbecue competition and festival Sauces and Shows, and the Firecracker Run. Both are scheduled for the weekend of June 23-24.

Heard a request from Park Hills Police Corporal Andrew Rieger, who is also the Central R-3 School District’s school resource officer, to consider acquiring a therapy dog to be used primarily in the educational institution. Rieger said his goldador, Riley, is already trained in comfort therapy to alleviate student stress.

Discussed Red Rooster Road, located off Woodlawn Drive west of U.S. 67. The cities of Leadington and Park Hills disagree as to which parts of the short and decrepit road belong to which town, for maintenance reasons. The council agreed to look further into it. Leadington has been maintaining parts of the road for years as it has time, but in the past year has struggled to find the definitive documentation as to the division of responsibilities for the road.