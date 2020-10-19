Council continues holiday planning

The city of Farmington finalized its Christmas plans during a recent regular session.

City Administrator Greg Beavers said the tourism board decided to move the ice skating rink to the multi-use court at Wilson-Rozier Park for this year.

“We are going to do some other festival activities around that through the parks department since we are moving it out of downtown,” he said.

Beavers then gave some recommendations to the council on how Winter Wonderland was going to be configured this holiday season.

“We have a number of concerns that labor intensive as that is, are people going to participate in it?” Beavers asked. “That close to the holidays, people run the risk at being at a public event like that then going to a family event.

"A compromise we came up with, is to do a Winter Wonderland Lite, which would be: we will do a stage where we have the Christmas trees and those things with Santa Claus and not set up the train set. Then we can utilize the floor area of Long Hall to queue people up to see Santa Claus indoors, and still maintain the social distancing that we need to.