Council discusses business recruitment

The Bonne Terre City Council reviewed a report from the city administrator regarding business recruitment to the former lead-mining town.

City Administrator Shawn Kay brought forward an opportunity to partner with the data company NextSite in an effort to gauge what businesses could be lured or tailored to fill consumer needs within Bonne Terre. The data-mining company analyzes shopping habits of residences and multi-family dwellings to find out what people are purchasing with credit cards outside the city limits, which can be useful information for potential small businesses and corporations.

Kay said $8,000 is required up front to compile the data and keep it up to date. If the data used and the firm’s efforts are successful in luring new business to the town, there’s an added “success fee” of anywhere from around $5,000 to $30,000 once the new business opens.

“It’s highly competitive to bring in new business,” he said. “It’s work we can’t afford to do in-house.”

Kay explained cell phone data and credit card transactions help NextSite figure out, roughly, where people in and around Bonne Terre are spending their money.