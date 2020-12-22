Council discusses business recruitment

The Bonne Terre City Council reviewed a report from the city administrator regarding business recruitment to the former lead-mining town.
City Administrator Shawn Kay brought forward an opportunity to partner with the data company NextSite in an effort to gauge what businesses could be lured or tailored to fill consumer needs within Bonne Terre. The data-mining company analyzes shopping habits of residences and multi-family dwellings to find out what people are purchasing with credit cards outside the city limits, which can be useful information for potential small businesses and corporations.
Kay said $8,000 is required up front to compile the data and keep it up to date. If the data used and the firm’s efforts are successful in luring new business to the town, there’s an added “success fee” of anywhere from around $5,000 to $30,000 once the new business opens.
“It’s highly competitive to bring in new business,” he said. “It’s work we can’t afford to do in-house.”
Kay explained cell phone data and credit card transactions help NextSite figure out, roughly, where people in and around Bonne Terre are spending their money.
“If they see a void, they can give us indications of what needs to be filled,” Kay said. “I use the example of paint. If they see a lot of paint sales in other towns, for instance, you can take a look at the inventory of your retail places and see if someone can offer to sell paint. If the pre-existing business turns us down, this company can go out and try to recruit a paint store.”
Kay said he’s aware data mining might make some nervous, but he stressed it’s not Big Brother looking at their individual credit card transactions and cell phone data, it’s more of a collective view on spending habits.
Leigha Head, Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce executive director, said the chamber might be interested in partnering with the city on the project, and offered to set up a meeting between Kay and the board. The council approved Kay’s continued exploration into the opportunity.
Kay also reported that the downtown Bonne Terre group is working on making the oldest business section in town more viable for commerce, and to that end, he talked about going for a Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant.
TAP grants help municipalities improve disability access, bike paths, curbing and sidewalks.
Kay said there was a certain amount of expense involved to prepare the application for the grant and no guarantee they would win a grant, but as another alderman said, there’s no chance of getting the grant if the application isn’t submitted.
Street lighting and sidewalks would be the primary focus, although Kay observed the Missouri Department of Transportation has plans to repave Highway 47 in 2022, and he has been thinking about weaving the project in with MoDOT’s operations, in terms of timing. Kay has since said MoDOT has indicated they would be favorable to the idea.
In his administrative report, Kay said Dover Street curbs are on hold at the moment due to several water main breaks and sewer repairs. The sewer department has been busy patching streets and have not had an opportunity to return to Dover Street.
In other business:
- The council approved an ordinance that deletes the two-term limit of the mayoral position to better align with state statute.
- Kay was approved to buy an S76 T4 Bobcat skid steer loader for $31,324 which includes trade-in, as well as a 24-inch high-flow planer for $19,470.
- El Jarochito’s request for a liquor license was approved.
- The council approved Kay handling the contract with the county industrial development authority and Southeast Missouri Regional Planning and Economic Development Commission for the sale of vacant land on Industrial Drive. The city is selling a couple of lots to the IDA.
- An extension of the accounting contract with Thurman, Shinn and Company was also approved.
- At 6 p.m., Jan. 11, the city council will hold a public hearing before the regular meeting to review the city’s request for a lot split in the industrial park.
- UniTec will receive 15 obsolete computers from Bonne Terre Memorial Library so students can tinker with them as part of their learning. Kay assured the council the memory on each computer are wiped clean and were only used by library patrons, they were never used for city business.
- Mayor Brandon Hubbard thanked the police department, street workers, Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce members and volunteers for the well-attended Christmas parade Dec. 7, and complimented the citizens of Bonne Terre for the number and quality of Christmas lights throughout town.
