Council discusses housing, lower electric bills

A public hearing was held prior to the regularly scheduled Fredericktown City Council meeting on April 25.

The council opened the floor to hear questions and concerns regarding a request for approval of the re-plat of lot 2 of KAS Subdivision into five lots located west of Jennifer Street, and north of Holmes and Watson Streets.

A citizen brought up concerns regarding flooding, street traffic and how his home would no longer be located on a corner lot if the new homes were built.

A representative from Kyle Stephens Construction said the five homes would be similar to other projects they have produced in the community, and he feels it is safe to say it would only help the community.

The plans show five lots, with two driveways at the end of Holmes Street, two driveways at the end of Watson Street, and one driveway coming off of Jennifer Street.

The public hearing was closed and the topic will be voted on at a future meeting.

Assistant Deputy Clerk Ashley Baudendistal gave an update on the February 2021 Purchase Power bill.

"In March, we paid off that high purchase power bill from February 2021, so that is now paid in full," Baudendistal said. "Also, just so the public and our customers know, the bill that they received this month is the last bill that will have those additional charges on it. The bill they receive May 1 will no longer have those on it."

The per meter charge, which will no longer be collected, was $11 for residential, $51 for commercial and $257 for the city's demand customers.

"We kind of just wanted to let everyone know where we are with that, at the year mark," Baudendistal said. "They should be seeing a reduction in that part of it."

The council also discussed the possibility of having occupancy inspections for commercial and industrial buildings.

"As of right now we do occupancy inspections on residential only," Building Inspector Jeff Farmer said. "We have a lot of buildings that need a lot of work. As of right now we can't do anything. I've reworked the occupancy chapter to include commercial and industrial buildings. I would like to be able to inspect those buildings also."

Farmer said, this would allow inspection of the properties when they change ownership.

"In my opinion that is very important, the way our downtown is constructed," Alderman Rick Polete said. "I was on the fire department several years, and you don't want anything getting started in that area. You could lose the whole block very easily. I think, personally, it is a good idea."

Polete said, it just makes sense if the residents are held to that standard so should the commercial and industrial owners.

The council directed the city attorney to draft an ordinance to be reviewed at the next meeting.

The council then approved a request from the water distribution department to purchase a locater, a budgeted item, from Subsurface Solutions in the amount of $5,711.

A travel request for Police Clerk Erica Johnson to attend the annual CJIS conference in Branson was also approved.

Lastly, the council sent a request for a minor subdivision to split a lot located at 205 DeGuire to the planning and zoning commission.

In regular session, four resolutions were passed. The first three added newly-elected Mayor Travis Parker as an authorizing signer for necessary accounts. The fourth appointed the city administrator as director to the Missouri Joint Municipal Electric Utility Commission with Alderman Kevin Jones as the alternate.

An ordinance was also passed amending the organizational chart of employment positions for the city.

During the mayor's report, Parker thanked everyone who helped clean up town Saturday during Team Up to Clean Up. He also said, the issue of truck traffic has been brought to his attention, and it is being looked into by the Police Department.

The next meeting of the Fredericktown City Council is May 9, immediately following the 5:30 p.m. work session at City Hall.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.