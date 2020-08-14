Council modifies meter ordinance

“At least you have an option, you can make that choice rather than us just telling you no, you don’t have an option,” he said.

The city also cleaned up some language in the ordinance pertaining to the licensing of building contractors working in the city.

“We have what is called a Board of Examiners that was set up to help develop our testing for our building contractors,” Beavers said. “If we have a set of circumstances with a building contractor, that they’re not completing work, complying with our ordinances and things, we’ve got a provision to suspend their license, and it goes to our Board of Examiners.

"We’ve never had to do that. As part of that process, there were a couple of language issues where as part of the process we were sending something to the city council that should have been held by that examiner board. The city council is the appeal board.

“We also had where it said that the board of examiners could revoke or suspend the license, but the authority was just to suspend, it wasn’t for revocation.”

The city also presented a Service Award to Dennis Robinson, who recently resigned from the city council due to moving out of the city. During the presentation, Mayor Larry Forsythe spoke about Robinson’s service to the city.