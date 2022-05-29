Council discusses rezoning request

Several residents objected to a rezoning of two homes from residential to commercial as part of a busy Farmington City Council meeting held this month at Long Memorial Hall.

The rezoning of the homes located at 501 and 505 Memorial Place, across from the Memorial Methodist Church, went through public hearings and first readings to be changed from R-3: residential to C-2: general commercial.

Development Services Director Tim Porter said the Planning and Zoning Committee gave the proposed change an unfavorable recommendation. Several residents opposed the measures citing increased traffic and loss of property value concerns.

A second reading will be held at a later date where the council will vote on whether to pass it.

During the council meeting, a public hearing and first reading was held on modifying rules relating to bed and breakfasts in the city. Porter told the council that they are becoming increasingly popular across the country.

“There are some stipulations that would mirror what our special use permit is,” he said. “The requirements would be not causing a parking or traffic problem or fire hazards. One thing we are going to tweak on this before you vote on this in a couple of weeks is a provision related to some safety features. We are going to make sure that what we have is not less restrictive than what the existing residential building code requires.”

Mayor Larry Forsythe reported on his recent trip to Branson to accept an Outstanding Community Service Award for the city given by the Missouri Community Action Network, as recommended by East Missouri Action Agency.

A public hearing and first reading was held to change the zoning from R-3: Single Family to C-3: Neighborhood Commercial on property at 310 Potosi Street. A public hearing and first reading was also held to approve a final record plat at Martin Creek Subdivision Phase I.

During committee reports, Councilman David Kennedy reported that Police Chief Rick Baker gave the committee the Country Days schedule. The committee and the council approved the hiring of Ryan Miller, Ethan Wadlow and Pierce Wynn as patrol officers. The committee and council also approved continuing the current policy regarding the Emergency Access Key Box Requirements (Knox Boxes).

Councilman Wayne Linnenbringer reported that the Public Works Committee approved the acceptance of the stormwater basin near 1591 Henry Street. The council also gave its approval.

In the city administrator report, Greg Beavers informed the council that the city is looking at the possibility of applying for grants to fund two electric vehicle charging stations — one at Long Memorial Hall and the other at the courthouse annex. He also discussed TAP grant applications for various sidewalks.

In new business, the council passed Resolution R14-2022 approving an assignment of an airport ground lease from Black Knight Air to First State Bancshares.

Resolution R15-2022 was approved for an abatement order on consent by and between the city of Farmington and the Missouri Department of Natural Resource (DNR). The city will compensate the DNR for the death of some fish downstream from a stormwater overflow from the Water Park in 2020.

Resolution R16-2022 was approved for a street festival agreement for Country Days 2022.

In legislation, Bills 08052022 and 09052022 were passed authorizing state block grant agreements with the Federal Aviation Administration.

A first reading was held on Bill 10052022 amending the municipal code regarding permit fees for excavations.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

