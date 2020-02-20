Council discusses sewer lines, pot

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“I'm tired of it and I really don't want to have to take action against these little animals when they come on my property,” she said. “How do I go about not having to call the police out every time, because that's going to be a nuisance for me to have to call the police every time, four or five times a day.”

Calvert asked her how many times she had contacted the police. She admitted she hadn’t called them yet. Calvert told her if they’re called, they’ll come out and if officers see the animal, they’ll write the owner a citation. If the dog is gone, the resident can still file a complaint, a ticket can be written and it’ll be up to a judge to handle any appeals or fines. The resident asked if video would suffice. Calvert said it would help.

The Summit Street resident concluded by asking that water department personnel refrain from calling her “honey” or “sweetheart.” The board moved on to the next citizen’s issue.

A third resident and her representative addressed the board regarding a residence on Pointview Drive behind Bonneville Plaza that had somehow been zoned commercial for years. The house is under contract to a couple who was pursuing a VA loan, but the VA, they said, would require a letter from the city assuring them the property was designated residential, not commercial.