Council discusses sewer lines, pot

The Bonne Terre City Council last week entertained a number of issues from local citizens, including use of medical marijuana in Parkview Apartments, residential trees growing roots into sewer lines, the process of rezoning a property from commercial to residential, and ill-mannered neighborhood dogs.
A resident of Parkview Apartments, the school-turned-housing complex the city owns and operates, asked whether, now that medical cannabis has been legalized by the state, residents can smoke the stuff in designated smoking areas at the apartment complex.
“For those of us who live in different apartments, if we cannot smoke in our apartments, where are we supposed to use it?” she asked.
Police Chief Doug Calvert, to whom the matter was referred, said he spoke to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (MDHSS) in Jefferson City. He said they indicated that any current standing rules about smoking in the building would apply to marijuana smoking.
“However, the city or the person who owns the property may-- not shall, and it would be up to them if they want to do it, there are certain limitations and rules they have-- but they can designate an interior place, or a building or a shelter or something for smoking medical marijuana,” Calvert said. “But it's not incumbent upon anybody to do it (provide a designated area).”
Calvert added the MDHSS added that medical marijuana doesn’t necessarily have to be smoked, it can be taken in a variety of forms, including edibles and pills.
“There's still some things in the law that they're a little foggy on, pardon the pun,” Calvert said, “nonetheless, it just can't be around anyone else and if there's a current ban on smoking, it doesn't mean you can't use your medicine via other means.”
In an unrelated issue, another resident, who lives on Summit Street, wondered who would ultimately be responsible for her leaking sewer pipes, since roots from a neighbor’s tree turned out to be the culprit of the leaks. She said she had cleared the pipes herself, the pipes had been tested and turned out OK, but she’s troubled that sewage may be leaking into the ground.
“I need to know how to go about doing getting someone to fix it because it's not my trees causing problems,” she said. “And if my tree was over on someone else's yard and damage their property, I'd be responsible for it.”
City Administrator Shaw Kay asked her for her contact information so he could look into the matter, then get back in touch with her to come up with a resolution.
The citizen agreed and said, “I have a couple of other things, too.”
She said she feels unsafe walking around her neighborhood and recently had to fend off a neighborhood dog which she said she felt was about to attack her.
“I'm tired of it and I really don't want to have to take action against these little animals when they come on my property,” she said. “How do I go about not having to call the police out every time, because that's going to be a nuisance for me to have to call the police every time, four or five times a day.”
Calvert asked her how many times she had contacted the police. She admitted she hadn’t called them yet. Calvert told her if they’re called, they’ll come out and if officers see the animal, they’ll write the owner a citation. If the dog is gone, the resident can still file a complaint, a ticket can be written and it’ll be up to a judge to handle any appeals or fines. The resident asked if video would suffice. Calvert said it would help.
The Summit Street resident concluded by asking that water department personnel refrain from calling her “honey” or “sweetheart.” The board moved on to the next citizen’s issue.
A third resident and her representative addressed the board regarding a residence on Pointview Drive behind Bonneville Plaza that had somehow been zoned commercial for years. The house is under contract to a couple who was pursuing a VA loan, but the VA, they said, would require a letter from the city assuring them the property was designated residential, not commercial.
“It’s a simple fix, but they do require letter,” the resident’s representative said. “So we’re just asking if the city could provide us a letter so we can send that to the VA underwriting, because it's basically holding up his loan.”
Kay and City Attorney Seth Pegram explained at length to the citizen and her representative that the weeks-long process for changing the designation would still have to be followed, and would have to include the involvement of the Bonne Terre Planning and Zoning Committee, the city attorney, ordinances, public notice, and board approval.
The citizen expressed concern that the redesignation process would result in undue expenses for the buyer, since appraisals could change and inspections might expire.
“I would love to be able to just write a letter, have the board approve it, and let you be on your way,” Kay said. “But the best suggestion I would have is, fill out the application to rezone that property, get the process under way and hopefully it goes as smoothly as possible.”
Kay provided the board with an update on various projects around town.
Recent wet weather has played havoc on the city’s light pole and bathroom progress at the soccer fields, the replacement of portions of the roof at Parkview Apartments, and striping on the backlot behind Bonne Terre City Hall, where the police department is.
Kay said engineering, environmental and survey work are in progress on the CDBG grant. The engineering plans for the stone retaining wall at the top of Vargo’s Hill is complete, but Kay said he thinks the city should wait until next fiscal year to complete the project, since this fiscal year has been more than allocated.
In other news, the board:
- Approved executing a grant agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for lighting improvements to the city airport. Kay explained the project had been strung out for so long that his predecessor had been listed on the paperwork, and new paperwork.
- Approved two weeks for spring cleanup for the city, the week of April 20 and April 27.
- Discussed bidding out auditing and accounting services.
- Discussed buying three trucks, two crew cabs and one regular cab. The old trucks, which are 20 years old, will be sold on govdeals.com.
- Discussed awarding the sewage sludge hauling contract to Midwest Injection of Cascade, Iowa. Kay would like to go to a six-year contract to haul sludge every other year.
- Discussed the Community Betterment Committee’s plans to hold a music festival in the city park on May 30, the Saturday after Memorial Day weekend.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.