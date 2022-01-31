Council discusses variety of issues

The Farmington City Council met last Monday in regular session where they covered a variety of issues that included new entrance signs to the city, implementation of new management software at city hall, and the hiring of officers and firefighters for the police and fire departments.

City Administrator Greg Beavers gave the council an update on the tourism board’s efforts to provide new entrance signs to the city.

“One of the signs will be on MoDOT’s right-of-way on 67 Highway,” he said. “The city will have to enter into a maintenance agreement with MoDOT, the tourism board cannot.”

Beavers said the city has been in discussions with MoDOT about where to install the southbound US 67 sign and has yet to reach an agreement on the location.

“As soon as we can get to a happy place with MoDOT, I’ll put the applications in for the city for construction, and council will have to approve the maintenance agreement,” he said.

Also during the meeting Keli Keutzer, chair of the Public Services Committee, reported that the Farmington Public Library is wanting to hire a custodian and is also looking for volunteers to help shelve in the morning between the hours of 10 a.m. and noon.

Keutzer also gave the council a final report on the ice skating rink at Wilson Rozier Park, saying, “The ice rink closed on Jan. 4. They had about 1,300 people rent skates.”

During the city administrator’s report, Beavers noted that the city has begun implementation of the Tyler System, the new city management software recently purchased by the city.

“Our current schedule is to have the finance module installed and everybody trained on it and go live on Oct. 1,” he said. “Human resources and payroll will not be until April 2023, and then utility billing will not be until next October. There’s a lot of training time for staff.

“Our AMI conversion for water meters is at a dead stop right now because we can’t get meters. We had an order of about 520 electric meters that surprised us, it showed up last week. They don’t know why. It’s an order we put in last March that they thought got canceled, but somewhere in the supply chain, we got it. We’re holding that for new construction. We got an order put in for 1,100 more. It’s $200,000 worth of meters, they are expensive equipment. That’s part of the Tyler System. We want to get to full implementation of the AMI as soon as we can.”

Beavers announced that the city has begun the process of hiring police officers and firefighters for the police and fire departments.

“[Fire] Chief Mecey has started the testing process and [Police] Chief Baker has started his selection process, he said. "Hopefully, within 60 days we are on board with some of the firemen. The police take longer on the hiring process. There’s a 12-week field training they have to go through."

Beavers added that the city has interviewed six candidates for the parks and recreation director.

In other action, Nancy Cozean updated the council on some Farmington history and discussed her attempt to have the Long House added to the National Park Service. The Long House is named for the Long family, one of Farmington's founders. Long and narrow, the original section of the house was built in 1833 and later sections were added through the years.

Also during the meeting:

• The council approved resolution R20-2022 authorizing the mayor to enter into a lease agreement with Amber Stearns at 207 N. A Street.

• In legislation, the council approved Bill 01012022, the annexation of property at 1716 N. Washington. Local residents had voiced reservations about the increased traffic flow at the last meeting, however, there were no further objections voiced at this meeting. The city had concerns about a part of the property not being annexed, however, the representative for the developers, Aaron McDowell, assented to having all of the property annexed earlier in the meeting.

• The council also passed Bill 02012022, which allows the city's public works director to approve residential entrances onto major streets if they do not impede traffic flow or safety.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

