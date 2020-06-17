Council discusses zoning request

The Farmington City Council dealt with a controversial plan for a temporary business location at the intersection of Janey Drive and Potosi Street during their regular session Thursday night at Long Memorial Hall.
The council held a public hearing on an application for a Planned Unit Development (PUD) at 713 Janey Drive that is currently zoned R-3: Single-Family Residential. Rafi Kthiri of Rafi’s Lawn Service has asked for a temporary commercial use of part of the property for his business until he makes other arrangements at a different location.
A resident living on Janey Street objected to the plan, saying “There is a lot of traffic, as far as foot traffic on Potosi Street, and I think it would be dangerous for these trucks coming in and out with people walking by there.
“People that live down there close said that when trucks were there before, there was a lot of noise in the morning and evening … I think that once he has the business back there and commercial business is allowed, then the creeping factor comes in, and it would be easy for our neighborhood to end up commercial instead of residential.”
Another resident nearby on Potosi Street did not have a problem with the issue and thought the business should temporarily locate there.
“I’ve lived there 47 years, and when I first moved in, we had the Trogdan Readi-mix plant at the end of the street and nobody had any problems with it,” he said. “We had a Bell Telephone building out there with 20-30 trucks going in and out every day. Nobody had any problems. I don’t see where Rafi’s trucks bother anybody, because they are gone early in the morning, they’re back late at night. They’re not running up and down the street all day long.”
Councilwoman Vanessa Pegram noted that she has received emails from residents along Janey Street against the plan.
When asked, Development Services Director Tim Porter said that the Planning and Zoning committee had made a favorable recommendation for the PUD.
Kthiri said that he is just asking permission to operate the business out of there for a little while.
“I don’t want to be there forever, and I can’t,” he said. “We are going to be there for three to four years and then we are out of there, because we are going to need a bigger place anyway. As far as traffic, we not going to have any traffic whatsoever. The gate faces Potosi Street. Janey Street, we’ll not even use it.”
The plan calls for installing evergreen trees all around the lot, so that neighbors will have privacy.
Pegram asked questions clarifying the use of greenery and asked where the employees would park.
“All of my employees will have their cars parked inside the fence,” Kthiri said. “I believe everyone of you know that this place used to look like a dump. I cleaned it up pretty good. We’re proud of that, and we will keep it that way. It’s not like me to have junk all over the place.”
Mayor Larry Forsythe mentioned that at a previous location in town, Kthiri’s neighbors were very supportive and cordial to him.
According to Kthiri, he already has a plan set in place to move to another location.
“I have land on OO where the shingles are, I just received a call this past week from the owner who’s about to move all their shingles out of there,” he said. “That’s what I am waiting on, to move into that property.”
Kthiri says that once he moves to the Route OO location, he wants the Janey property to revert back to the way it was.
The council discussed looking at setting an expiration on the PUD when Kthiri moves his business. There was a first reading of the ordinance and the issue will have a second reading and vote at a future meeting.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
