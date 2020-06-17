Council discusses zoning request

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Farmington City Council dealt with a controversial plan for a temporary business location at the intersection of Janey Drive and Potosi Street during their regular session Thursday night at Long Memorial Hall.

The council held a public hearing on an application for a Planned Unit Development (PUD) at 713 Janey Drive that is currently zoned R-3: Single-Family Residential. Rafi Kthiri of Rafi’s Lawn Service has asked for a temporary commercial use of part of the property for his business until he makes other arrangements at a different location.

A resident living on Janey Street objected to the plan, saying “There is a lot of traffic, as far as foot traffic on Potosi Street, and I think it would be dangerous for these trucks coming in and out with people walking by there.

“People that live down there close said that when trucks were there before, there was a lot of noise in the morning and evening … I think that once he has the business back there and commercial business is allowed, then the creeping factor comes in, and it would be easy for our neighborhood to end up commercial instead of residential.”

Another resident nearby on Potosi Street did not have a problem with the issue and thought the business should temporarily locate there.