Council hears fire department report

The Farmington City Council heard the fire department annual report for 2020 when it met in regular session March 11 in council chambers at city hall.
Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey traditionally presents his annual report to the board at its March meeting.
In the previous year, Mecey reported there had been a total of 1,781 incidents, with a five-year average of 2,611 incidents. He noted there had been a substantial decrease (1,750) in the number of incidents handled by his department in 2020 compared to 2019. He felt the drop was most likely attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Regarding the distribution of calls received by his department through the week, it was found that the greatest percentage of service calls took place on Wednesdays and Fridays in 2020, and on Thursdays and Fridays in 2019. The least number of service calls in both years occurred on Sunday.
The greatest percentage of service calls by month in 2020 took place in January February and March, with a precipitous drop of calls in April. In contrast, the greatest percentage of service calls in 2019 took place in the month of April.
In 2020, the overwhelming largest number of incidence responses were to EMS and rescue calls (900), followed by service (264), good intent (245), false alarms (177), fire (109) and hazardous condition (86).
In a comparison of the Farmington Fire Department's average percentage of calls with the national average, the figures are as follows: Fire – 6% local/2% national; Hazardous Condition – 5% local/2% national; False Alarm – 10% local/6% national; Service – 14% local/6% national; Good Intent – 13% local/11% national; and EMS/Rescue – 51% local/72% national.
In a comparison of incident types responded to by the Farmington Fire Department in 2020 and 2019, the results were: Fire – 2020: 6% / 2019: 4%; Hazardous Condition – 2020: 5% / 2019 3%; False Alarm – 2020: 10% / 2019: 7%; Service – 2020: 14% / 2019: 7%; Good Intent – 2020: 13% / 2019: 10%; and EMS/Rescue – 2020: 51% (35% EMS, 8% rescue, 8% motor vehicle accidents) / 2019: 69%
The average response time by the Farmington Fire Department is 3 minutes and 14 seconds, compared to the national average of 4 minutes and 48 seconds. Mecey told the council he believed it had been wise to build the city's only fire station on Columbia Street, a central location to a large percentage of the city's population.
The total number of calls handled by the department's Alternative Response Vehicle were 532. Out of a total of 226 simultaneous calls received by the department, 109 were handled by the Alternative Response Vehicle.
The vast majority of fire department service calls by occupancy were residential (986), followed by outside or special property (272); health care, detention and corrections (177); mercantile, business (147); assembly (124); storage (46); manufacturing, processing/educational (a tie at 11); and industrial utility (7).
The number of 2020 structure fires by occupancy was also largely residential (65%), followed by outside or special property (15%); mercantile, business (12%); storage/assembly (a tie at 3%); health care, detention and corrections (2%); and manufacturing, processing (1%). This is compared to 2019 in which 79 percent of structure fires were residential; 6% outside or special property; 4% (tie) mercantile, business/assembly; 3% (tie) storage, health care/detention and corrections; and 1% manufacturing, processing.
Regarding the cause of investigations in 2020, over 40% were determined to be unintentional (14); 25%, undetermined; just under 20%, under investigation; and just under 5% were determined to be intentional or due to failure of equipment. A majority of the investigations in 2019 were also determined to be unintentional.
In assessing 2020 motor vehicle accidents by type, approximately 42 percent were with injuries and 42 percent without. There were only a total of 5 vehicle vs. pedestrian accidents; four vehicle into building, and two entrapment.
Chief Mecey noted that drug overdoes continue to be a problem in the city with the use of Naloxone (NARCAN) by department personnel in 2020 reaching its peak in November. In 2019, the greatest number of NARCAN injections took place in January.
Mecey completed his report by noting that last year certified fire department staff install 26 child safety seats.
