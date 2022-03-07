Council hears report from IDA

The Farmington City Council briefly met in regular session last Monday night at Long Memorial Hall to work on city business.

Chip Peterson, president of the Farmington Industrial Development Authority, gave a report to the council on the future of industrial development in Farmington.

“The IDA has been around for 30-plus years,” he said. “It’s changed form a little bit through the years, the idea is that it is an arm of the city that is separate from the city so wherever we issue revenue bonds or work with outside industry, it’s an interesting format we’ve got.

"A good example is the land for industrial park itself was donated by the state. The city then donates that to the IDA. Then that is the piece we do to generate jobs.”

Peterson read the IDA mission statement. “To foster and encourage responsible economic growth and development activities as a result of job creation, healthy industry, retention and overall improvement of quality of life for the citizens of Farmington and the surrounding communities.”

Peterson said he has gone through seven or eight mayors and the mayors have always had the wisdom to say that if a void opens up, they follow the recommendations of the IDA on who to appoint.

According to Peterson, there hasn’t been a whole lot of activity in the last several years because there hasn’t been a lot of activity in the whole state.

“The last few months, there’s been a lot of activity. We are working with three industries," he said. “The idea of the IDA is not to make any money, the idea from our standpoint is that we are good fosters and prudent keepers of the community’s money.”

Councilor Chris Morrison asked Peterson what he sees in the next five years for industrial growth in Farmington.

“The big question is going to be where we are going to go,” Peterson said. “The Missouri Partnership came in about five years ago and did a presentation. They let us do a dog and pony show and critiqued us the next day.

“One of our weaknesses is that we need to be a little more ‘green.’ Luckily, we put in a solar farm. Not that we are supplying an entire city with electricity, but it’s one of those ‘sizzle’ things that look good on a sheet that when industry comes in, they mark it off that we’ve got it or they can’t come in because they are accountable to shareholders and it needs to be a sustainable, green community.”

Another problem Peterson brought up is that there is currently very little land left in the industrial park to develop.

“The big thing we are going to have to decide is that we are just about out of land,” he said. “For the future of Farmington, my challenge is where the expansion is going to be.”

Earlier in the meeting, Councilor Keli Keutzer, chair of the Public Services Committee, reported on events at the library. She also talked about events at the Farmington Civic Center and how membership keeps going up.

City Administrator Greg Beavers agreed.

“That’s 1,800 memberships, but a lot of those are households. It probably represents 5,000-6,000 people.”

Administrative Services Committee Chairman Harry Peterson spoke about damage to a city business. It had been discussed during a committee meeting.

“The owners of 102 Tap House came with their plumber,” he said. “They had some plumbing damage that the city did in a couple of spots. We reviewed all that and it was our fault so we ended up paying out for that.

"We discussed the open jobs, like janitorial, and trying to get those filled.”

Moving on to the City Administrator Report, Beavers said they have offered the Parks and Recreation director position to Doug Stotler of Lewis and Clark Community College.

“We expect him to be on the job the first part of May,” Beavers said. “He has many years' experience in coaching, program development and facilities management.”

Beavers said that they are continuing with the Tyler software implementation. “We are still on schedule for the transfer of the finance side on Oct. 1.”

The city will also start street milling this week to prepare for paving.

Beavers noted the all-inclusive playground construction will begin on Tuesday. Brockmiller Construction, Raider Mechanical and others are providing skilled volunteer labor.

“It will help us take a $550,000-600,000 budget for a $850,000-900,000 playground,” he said.

Beavers also stated that the pool at the civic center should be completed by the end of next week.

The council then passed bill 03022022 allowing a Deed of Release for a Special Tax Bill Lien at 406 S. Washington.

Forsythe said, “It’s for the house that’s been torn down and it’s already been sold.”

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

