Council looks to summer festival with optimism

Kay said conduits have been placed for lights at the soccer park, and wire is ready to be installed. Environmental Restoration workers are getting ready to put down sod, although weekend rain is interfering with those plans. Plans for the restrooms at the field are still in the works.

Parkview Apartment roof work continues, but is also dependent on the weather. Security cameras, Kay said, are on hold during the shutdown, and striping on the back parking lots behind city hall and near the apartments is being bid out.

Kay said about a week ago, the state prison had a water main break next to it and needed additional pumps to handle the problem, so the city pitched in with equipment and personnel to help alleviate the problem. The prison warden wrote a letter of thanks to Bonne Terre Public Works.

The council unanimously voted to let Kay hire Mickey K’s for portable toilets in advance of the hoped-for Bonne Terre Music Festival that is supposed to take place May 30. Committee members have been working diligently to plan for the music festival.

“I can’t imagine the festival will happen, though,” Richardson said.