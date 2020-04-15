Council looks to summer festival with optimism

Except for the Facebook Live streaming of a comparatively empty council chambers — yet dozens of new “audience” members — Bonne Terre City Council held what amounted to a normal meeting Monday night.
Coronavirus-decreed social distancing was the name of the game, with council members Andrea Richardson and Bruce Pratte being patched into the meeting via cellphone. City Administrator Shawn Kay, Mayor Brandon Hubbard, Aldermen Julie Williams Hahn and Erik Schonhardt presided over the meeting in person at least 6 feet apart from each other. The city hall doors were locked to the public, so the live-streamed delivery of the meeting via Facebook picked up extra audience members.
Prior to holding the regular meeting, a public hearing to split a lot at 403 Grove Ave. received no feedback from Facebook audience members or a comment dropbox, so council members unanimously voted during its regular session to grant permission. The owner, Kay said, plans to sell the newly-formed lot to someone who wishes to build a house on it. It’s located near the southwest corner of Oak and Grove roads. City Attorney Seth Pegram mentioned the Planning and Zoning Committee had no objection to it.
The council will set a public hearing for the May 11 meeting for a lot split at 215 E. Oak St., which would involve adding 70 feet from one property onto another.
The council also voted to approve a city liquor license for Dustin Gerstenschlager’s The Corner Pocket, which is located in the old Crossroads building on School Street.
Kay said conduits have been placed for lights at the soccer park, and wire is ready to be installed. Environmental Restoration workers are getting ready to put down sod, although weekend rain is interfering with those plans. Plans for the restrooms at the field are still in the works.
Parkview Apartment roof work continues, but is also dependent on the weather. Security cameras, Kay said, are on hold during the shutdown, and striping on the back parking lots behind city hall and near the apartments is being bid out.
Kay said about a week ago, the state prison had a water main break next to it and needed additional pumps to handle the problem, so the city pitched in with equipment and personnel to help alleviate the problem. The prison warden wrote a letter of thanks to Bonne Terre Public Works.
The council unanimously voted to let Kay hire Mickey K’s for portable toilets in advance of the hoped-for Bonne Terre Music Festival that is supposed to take place May 30. Committee members have been working diligently to plan for the music festival.
“I can’t imagine the festival will happen, though,” Richardson said.
Kay said he spoke with the chairperson of the committee, and the sentiment is to postpone the event instead of cancel, if the stay-at-home order is extended. Richardson said many events in St. Louis that had been scheduled for the summer have been pushed to late September or early October.
The council unanimously approved allowing Kay to proceed with the rental, provided an eye is kept on further COVID-19 developments and making sure the city loses no money. Kay assured them he had no intention of signing the contract until the festival’s date was firmer.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.
