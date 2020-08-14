Council modifies meter ordinance

The Farmington City Council cleared up a couple of issues when it met in regular session Thursday evening at Long Memorial Hall.
The city modified an ordinance dealing with automatic electric meters that the city is in the process of installing. City Administrator Greg Beavers explained the situation.
“We have converted about 5,500 of our 7,500 electric meters so far to radio read meters,” he said. “Our goal in the next three years is to have our system 100% radio read. At that point, rather than using a truck to go out and read the meters, we’ll actually radio read from some tower sites around town, about three water towers.
“Periodically, we do have a customer that does not want that radio read meter on their house. The reason is there are people that believe they are cancer causing and those kinds of things, although the World Health Organization and everybody else that has studied it says that they aren’t. The meters we use transmit four milliseconds once a month. When the truck drives through and sends a signal to give it your reading, those kick on, transmit for four milliseconds on a radio frequency that used to be allocated to pagers that doctors and fireman used to carry. It’s on a frequency that’s been around forever.”
The city will now give residents an option to have an analog meter placed on their home. Since the city will have to have someone physically come to the residence and read the meter, Beavers said that the city will charge the resident an additional access fee.
“At least you have an option, you can make that choice rather than us just telling you no, you don’t have an option,” he said.
The city also cleaned up some language in the ordinance pertaining to the licensing of building contractors working in the city.
“We have what is called a Board of Examiners that was set up to help develop our testing for our building contractors,” Beavers said. “If we have a set of circumstances with a building contractor, that they’re not completing work, complying with our ordinances and things, we’ve got a provision to suspend their license, and it goes to our Board of Examiners.
"We’ve never had to do that. As part of that process, there were a couple of language issues where as part of the process we were sending something to the city council that should have been held by that examiner board. The city council is the appeal board.
“We also had where it said that the board of examiners could revoke or suspend the license, but the authority was just to suspend, it wasn’t for revocation.”
The city also presented a Service Award to Dennis Robinson, who recently resigned from the city council due to moving out of the city. During the presentation, Mayor Larry Forsythe spoke about Robinson’s service to the city.
“Farmington is blessed with people who come in for their profession or lifestyle,” he said. “I was fortunate to be born and raised here, and I’m fortunate for people like Mr. Robinson who comes in for a profession and makes the town theirs and … does what they can to make the town better. You and your wife have done that. The city of Farmington appreciates that and we appreciate what you have done for the council. You brought a completely different outlook to the council.”
Robinson then addressed the council.
“Farmington is a great community. It’s been a privilege to be on this council. I wish I could be here longer. My wife and I have both finished our careers here, we’ve raised three children here, so Farmington will always have a special place in our memories no matter where we go.”
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
