Council moves forward with Bonneville TIF

The Bonne Terre City Council on Monday gave the green light to proceed with forming a TIF district to revamp the mostly-vacant, 50-year-old Bonneville Plaza strip mall, and heard about various infrastructural initiatives and grant applications that would benefit the city.

The aldermen authorized City Administrator Shawn Kay to coordinate a contract with Southeast Missouri Regional Planning & Economic Development Commission to prepare a TIF redevelopment plan for the plaza that was purchased by Hubbard Enterprises earlier this year. In addition to economic development services, the commission helps municipalities in Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Iron, Madison, Perry, St. Francois, and Ste. Genevieve counties navigate some of the more complicated, sometimes fairly bureaucratic and legal processes involved in redevelopment tools like Tax Increment Financing (TIF).

In terms of current redevelopment around town, Kay said, on the Community Development Block Grant project paying for a number of paving projects around town, the environmental portion is being addressed — no small task in a former lead-mining community.

“It's a pretty involved process, so we have to document all the environmental concerns and how to address those because it's federal money,” he said.

Regarding the crumbling Benham Street wall the council has looked forward to replacing for years, Kay said he spoke with the contractor and everything was in order to proceed. Construction had been held up by COVID, as well as a Missouri Department of Transportation paving project on Benham, which coincides with Highway 47 before turning into Route K. The contractor understandably took other jobs in the meantime that needed to be completed before addressing the century-old stone wall.

“The plan is, they're going to detour (Benham Street traffic) out Berry Road, up Savannah Street, to Hazel Street and back to Benham during the day,” Kay said. “It'll be full steam ahead.”

Kay said new sidewalks, lighting and ADA compliance are part of a grant the city was awarded for Long Street to Division Street along School Street. The project was awarded $388,000 in federal money and the rest of it will come from the city, the total estimated at $530,000.

The city is also applying for water and wastewater grants they hope to hear a decision on by mid-October. The water grant would be for $2.2 million with the city’s portion being $473,000, and the wastewater grant would be for $3,021,000, with the city’s portion being $630,000. The city’s infrastructure for water and wastewater management has been needing to be addressed for years. A water main break occurred on Highway 47 over the winter.

“It’ll be really nice to get these infrastructure fixes for the City of Bonne Terre,” Kay said. “Not that the council has been resting on their laurels, we managed to fix the water main on Berry Road a couple of years ago, but these fixes are very rare and expensive.

“Taking them off a little bit at a time is gonna take us forever. If we can get some money flowing to expedite these projects, then it’d be great for the citizens of the city.”

The council heard concerns from residents of Parkview Apartments, the complex developed from the former Bonne Terre Elementary buildings, regarding the need to number apartments on their exterior entrances, rather than solely in the interior hallways, so the dwellings can be found more easily by visitors and delivery people. One resident cited several instances of theft on her wing, and asked for exterior cameras to be installed. Kay said he would contact the original vendor for the interior hallway cameras to explore that possibility, and added he would contact the apartment manager to see about numbering apartments’ exterior entrances.

In other news, the aldermen:

Approved North County School District’s request to coordinate its Homecoming parade through the streets of Bonne Terre on Oct. 7.

Approved slight changes to the business and liquor license ordinances that would better coordinate with the state’s deadlines and requirements.

Discussed a lot split at 7301 Stormy Lane in the Orchard LLC development area so that a veterinary clinic can be started.

Approved a special-use permit request from Aaron and Kyle McDowell, MC Squared LLC, to begin Phase 2 of the Boulder Creek subdivision.

Tabled discussion and voting on ordinances concerning bed-and-breakfasts and Airbnbs, and tightening the regulations governing them.

Tabled JP Construction Development’s request to finish a project at 901 Grove St.

Approved the 2022-23 budget, which takes effect Oct. 1.