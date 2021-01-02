Council names senior center head

City Administrator Greg Beavers addressed the disposal of Christmas trees by the city.

“We do a Christmas tree collection point at Hager Lake each year after the holidays,” he said. “To the extent that we don’t have too many, we sink them in the city lakes because they make fantastic fish habitats. If we have any excess, we just take them out to the yard waste site. If people have live Christmas trees that they want to dispose of, they can take them over anytime now to Hager Lake or they can take them out to the yard waste site, their choice.”

Beavers also addressed the impending start of the 2021 Missouri Legislative Session in Jefferson City. He sees one piece of legislation that will be of significant importance to the city.

“It’s usually termed Wayfair legislation,” Beavers said. “It’s named after a Supreme Court ruling that allows for the imposition and collection of local sales taxes on internet sales. As far as I know, there are only two states in the station that don’t allow that — Missouri and Florida. Every other state allows the imposition of those sales taxes for both the local and state governments on internet sales.