Council OKs city attorney appointment

During their Thursday meeting, the Farmington City Council approved the appointment of Holly Joyce as city attorney, a position that up until now has been an elected one.

At its Oct. 26, 2020 meeting, the city council discussed changing the selection of city attorney from an elected position to one appointed by the mayor and city council. It was noted by City Administrator Greg Beavers that most municipalities in the state appointed their city attorney rather than hold an election to fill the position.

That evening, then-City Attorney Julie McCarver told the council she would be open to either option. The council subsequently approved the change at its Nov. 12 meeting effective following the April 6 election.

After the unanimous council vote at Thursday night's meeting to appoint Joyce, she was sworn into office by City Clerk Ashley Bishoff. Afterward Mayor Larry Forsythe, who was elected to a second term in office Tuesday, addressed the decision of hiring Joyce, as well as the results of the mayoral election.

"I want to thank (Ward 3) Councilor Morrison. He was with me on the interviews with [Joyce] and Mrs. McCarver. Thank you very much, it was a very hard decision. I really thank you for helping me with that. Welcome to the city of Farmington. I think you will do a wonderful job.