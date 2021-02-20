Council OKs finding and filling retail leaks

The Bonne Terre City Council at its meeting Wednesday night voted to enter a contract with NextSite, a commercial development advisory firm based in Birmingham, Alabama, that searches for retail gaps in communities and attempts to fill them so that citizens have less reason to travel outside the city to make their purchases.
The city is partnering with the Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce in the initiative to curb “retail leakage.” The chamber is contributing half of the first year’s cost on the three-year contract. The total cost for the economic development service is $8,000 per year.
City Administrator Shawn Kay said the first phase involves filling out a questionnaire to help get the ball rolling on market analysis research, and potential developers and tenants will be contacted.
By Day 15, mobile mapping analysis should be completed, peer analysis will have taken place and leakage reports should be completed. By Day 30, Kay said, property information should be uploaded, radius and travel time and regional trade area research should be done, and the rest of the market analysis should be completed and uploaded to Base Camp, a software program that lets the city and potential retail investors to review the data, in terms of properties available and retail gaps to be filled.
By Day 60, Kay said, the agreement has NextSite proactively marketing the city to developers and tenant representative contacts.
Kay said the partnership with the chamber should help in coming up with lists of potential retail properties and existing businesses that could help recognize the retail gaps and fill them.
“Since the chamber is going to partner with us, I think it makes sense to get them involved, since we’re members of the chamber, as to who has properties for rent or purchase if someone wanted to open a business in Bonne Terre,” he said. “They’ll be an invaluable resource.”
Kay said once the 60-day mark is passed, “it should be up and running, we’ll have information to help our existing businesses and NextSite would be out promoting Bonne Terre to possible developers.”
When the successful property tax campaign was under way in 2019, Kay said, one of the goals was to invest in enhanced economic development. This is a way of achieving that goal economically. Bonne Terre in the past has had full-time economic developers on its payroll.
“You can’t, as a small community, always afford to bring someone on who has the expertise to do that (economic development),” he said. “It’s going to be more cost effective to contract it out.”
The council also heard from Wastewater Operator Caleb Politte about a Department of Natural Resource’s surprise inspection – something conducted at any municipality-- and the report that ensued, which was favorable. The DNR tests municipalities occasionally to make sure the data collected and submitted by the city is accurate.
The council discussed the Bonne Terre Airport lighting grant, an ongoing project which would spend $240,000 of MoDOT grant money — St. Francois County Industrial Development Authority paying the match for it — to install runway lights. Kay pointed out no city dollars would be going toward the project.
The city council also:
- Approved an ordinance letting Kay contract with Herlacher Angleton Associates LLC to install a groundwater monitoring well, to make sure the gas tanks that were removed from the old Penny Pinchers gas station site — now where Walgreens sits — have indeed not leached into the soil.
- Discussed a city entrance sign off the highway, which the chamber would like to construct. The chamber will pay for it, the city will sponsor it. Kay explained MoDOT prefers to work directly with cities rather than private entities on road signs.
- Discussed a lot split on Blackberry Lane, since owner Jamie Bess would like to sell a portion of the property.
- Approved spring cleanup for the weeks of April 19-23 and April 26-30.
- Approved buying a new, heavy-duty mower for $21,178.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.