Council OKs finding and filling retail leaks

Kay said the partnership with the chamber should help in coming up with lists of potential retail properties and existing businesses that could help recognize the retail gaps and fill them.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Since the chamber is going to partner with us, I think it makes sense to get them involved, since we’re members of the chamber, as to who has properties for rent or purchase if someone wanted to open a business in Bonne Terre,” he said. “They’ll be an invaluable resource.”

Kay said once the 60-day mark is passed, “it should be up and running, we’ll have information to help our existing businesses and NextSite would be out promoting Bonne Terre to possible developers.”

When the successful property tax campaign was under way in 2019, Kay said, one of the goals was to invest in enhanced economic development. This is a way of achieving that goal economically. Bonne Terre in the past has had full-time economic developers on its payroll.

“You can’t, as a small community, always afford to bring someone on who has the expertise to do that (economic development),” he said. “It’s going to be more cost effective to contract it out.”