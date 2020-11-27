Council plans for next meeting

The Farmington City Council covered a lot of ground in a short amount of time when it met in regular session Monday at city hall.
In the course of the meeting that lasted approximately 25 minutes, the council made plans to change the location of its Dec. 10 meeting in expectation of a larger-than-normal turnout, discussed the city’s COVID-19 restrictions, approved changing the position of city attorney from an elected position to one appointed by the mayor, chose a new mayor pro tem, and hired a new patrol officer for the city police department.
City Administrator Greg Beavers brought up the possibility that the Dec. 10 city council meeting be moved to allow for additional room to seat visitors planning to speak for and against a proposal that day-to-day operations of the Farmington Senior Center be taken over by East Missouri Action Agency (EMAA) upon the retirement of long-time Director Mona Yates.
“There’s going to be a lot of folks and I don’t know if this is going to work and [the meeting space] is going to be occupied upstairs, so we might want to consider moving the meeting to accommodate everybody,” Beavers said.
Ward 4 Councilwoman Vanessa Pegram agreed that the meeting’s location needed to be moved.
“I think the residents that I’ve spoken to have told us that they’re planning on filling — even if we did have that space — they would fill it.”
Centene Center was suggested, but it was quickly determined that it would be occupied that evening. Then Beavers suggested a meeting room at the library.
“It’s bigger than this space but we probably ought to make efforts to accommodate folks,” he said.
Mayor Larry Forsythe and the council concluded that moving the meeting to the library would be a good idea.
In his Public Services Committee report, Ward 3 Councilman Wayne Linnenbringer, told council members that Beavers had spoken to his committee about the city’s COVID-19 restrictions.
“We’re going to go ahead and close the offices, except by appointment only, and leave the civic center open — recommend they wear a mask.
"The library requires they wear a mask. There’s been a lot of opposition to that. As far as the Winter Wonderland, it’s going to be held out there at Wilson-Rosier Park. They’re talking about having Santa in a box to keep from spreading the COVID.”
Linnenbringer’s remark about Santa being placed in a box brought laughter from the mayor, council members and visitors in the gallery.
Beavers interjected, saying, “I think what we need to do for Winter Wonderland — having it upstairs where the kids are going to sit on Santa’s lap — that probably just isn’t going to work this year. So, we’re getting some taller shields like this where kids can talk to Santa but not sit on his lap and things. That’s the box we were referring to.”
The mayor laughed and said, “I thought you were going to put him in a box. The concept just blew my mind! I was going to have to come see that!”
Linnenbringer informed the council that he had received an email from a concerned citizen who voiced her concern about the proposed change of leadership at the senior center.
“She wants to see the city maintain the senior center,” he said. “Her concern was that all of the programs that they have now might not continue.”
Linnenbringer also reported that the drop in civic center memberships due to COVID-19 concerns had stabilized with 231 still in force.
In Beaver’s report, the city administrator offered further details about the closing of city hall except by appointment.
“We have two employees at city hall that tested positive,” he said. “They are in the utility office, so they are out for 10 days. We’re going to go back to doors closed, by appointment only. If people need in-person service we’ll give it to them, but generally, we’re going to suspend the in-person contact for a little while until we get this under control. We’ll do this in all our city offices. Don’t know if it helps, but we’re going to do it.”
After several previous discussions about changing the position of city attorney from an elected position to a mayoral appointment, the board voted to make the change, with Councilman Linnenbringer voting in opposition.
At the top of the meeting, Linnenbringer was selected to serve as mayor pro-tem by acclamation of the city council. Also, Michael Peterson was hired as a patrol officer with the Farmington Police Department.
