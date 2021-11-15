Council receives post-election update

Among other items of business, the Farmington City Council listened to plans on the expansion of the police and fire departments with the passage of the Public Safety Tax during their regular session last week at Long Hall.

Greg Beavers talked about the expansions and several other items during the city administrators report.

“(Police Chief) Rick (Baker) and (Fire Chief) Todd (Mecey) feel like they can start the hiring process for three officers in each department, which we can do now,” he said. “We’ll have about $650,000 following this year’s fiscal budget.

"Adding three ... immediately to the fire department will allow us to staff the alternate response crew 24/7. It will give us five firefighters on each crew.

"We’ll start the hiring process for three officers and we have one vacancy. That takes some time. We won’t have the officers until May at the earliest by the time they go through the field training program. We’ll also need to amend the budget for vehicles and equipment.”

During Committee Reports, Councilor Adam Parks reported on the Public Safety Committee. He mentioned the passing of the Public Safety Tax and how the departments are already starting to use the increase in funding.