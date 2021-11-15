Council receives post-election update

Among other items of business, the Farmington City Council listened to plans on the expansion of the police and fire departments with the passage of the Public Safety Tax during their regular session last week at Long Hall.
Greg Beavers talked about the expansions and several other items during the city administrators report.
“(Police Chief) Rick (Baker) and (Fire Chief) Todd (Mecey) feel like they can start the hiring process for three officers in each department, which we can do now,” he said. “We’ll have about $650,000 following this year’s fiscal budget.
"Adding three ... immediately to the fire department will allow us to staff the alternate response crew 24/7. It will give us five firefighters on each crew.
"We’ll start the hiring process for three officers and we have one vacancy. That takes some time. We won’t have the officers until May at the earliest by the time they go through the field training program. We’ll also need to amend the budget for vehicles and equipment.”
During Committee Reports, Councilor Adam Parks reported on the Public Safety Committee. He mentioned the passing of the Public Safety Tax and how the departments are already starting to use the increase in funding.
“That will allow for six new police officers and eight new firefighters in the long run,” he said. “Chief Baker mentioned that there were about 2,200 calls a month, so this should help lighten the load on the current officers.”
Parks stated that Halloween went smoothly with no incidents reported. He also noted that the new ladder truck is at the fire station and is planned to be in service in January.
In other matters, Beavers said that they’ve extended the office hours to 5:30 p.m. for utility bills. He said they are looking to fill a janitor position and were advertising for a Parks and Recreations director to start after the first of the year.
According to Beavers, the requests for proposals for the all-inclusive playground are due on Nov. 19. He said there are four companies that have sent in RFPs. He also stated that the citizen’s group that has done most of the fundraising will have a say in what is ordered.
Councilor Chris Morrison reported on the Public Works Committee. The committee approved the purchase of a trailer for the sewer department.
“We discussed the Weber Road Project,” he said. “We feel like we have a few pretty good options. We also discussed a water detention basin in that part of town. We also had a request for a crosswalk at Henry and Harrison Street. We discussed that, but a block away we have a crosswalk at First State Community Bank; we didn’t think it was worth moving forward.”
During the public comment section, several residents voiced their concerns about a resident on 6th Street that they claim has been harassing them. Another resident raised concerns about a homeless family near Holly Tree Lane.
The council approved several resolutions: a resolution to authorize the mayor to enter an agreement with Schilli Plastering Company for the Civic Center Pool restoration and plastering; a resolution to authorize the mayor to enter into a contract to purchase real estate on Maple Street; a resolution to authorize the mayor to enter into a contract with CK Power for generator service and maintenance; a resolution to authorize the mayor to enter into an agreement with Midwest Pool and Court Co., Inc. for Civic Center/Waterpark Facility Improvements; a resolution to authorize the mayor to enter into an agreement with Alan L. Ratliff and Ann Louise Schultz to demolish two vacant homes along Doubet Road.
The council also passed legislation for an ordinance to authorize a state block grant agreement with the Federal Aviation Administration. The grant would fund appraisals on property adjacent to the airport the city needs to purchase to expand easements for runways.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com