The Bonne Terre City Council met recently and discussed the latest updates to its parks, approved dates for two events, and OK'd a training contract with Mineral Area College.
City Administrator Shawn Kay said improvements to the soccer park are well underway again, now that the soccer season is over. New lights, which cost about $30,000, are being installed soon. Cinder-block bathroom facilities will be available for next season’s players and fans. The facilities will be similar to those found at Lakeview Park near the large pavilion, and will be winterized shortly after the soccer season ends.
The EPA is also going to remediate the portion of soccer park that extends from Service Drive to the middle of the field. The federal agency, in the process of testing soil at all of Bonne Terre’s parks, found lead contamination in the soil of the baseball complex and the soccer fields.
“They’ve almost finished the baseball complex and its three fields,” Kay said. “They (the EPA) did a really nice job with it. They put a walking path around the complex that didn’t used to be there. It was in the parks plan, but had never been realized, so they put in a gravel walking path around all three fields.”
Kay said four dugouts and all of the fencing on two fields had been torn out and are nearly rebuilt. The lead-contaminated dirt was replaced with new dirt, then sodded.
“It actually looks pretty nice,” Kay said. “I mean, it wasn’t horrible before, but any time you can get something upgraded, that’s good, right?”
The council approved two dates for events. Chautauqua will make use of the field behind city hall July 16-18. Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce’s Christmas Parade is set for 7 p.m. Dec. 2.
Aldermen also approved a training contract with MAC. Kay said officers must have 24 hours of continuing education each year, so the city is partnering with MAC to provide the applicable classes.
The aldermen agreed to remain in a class action lawsuit against the manufacturers of opioids. The city’s representation is being handled by Seth Pegram, city attorney. Kay noted two Ohio counties settled out of court this week for a $260 million settlement with three major drug distributors and an opioid manufacturer.
Two issues were tabled. The bidder for the Parkview Apartments security cameras provided two proposals, and the aldermen are deciding whether they want to go with the proposal containing the upgraded system. They also discussed an electronic utility billing option, but decided to gather more information before the next council meeting, which is set for Nov. 18.
