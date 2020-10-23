Council reviews property requests

Bonne Terre City Council approved the date for the Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade, reviewed infrastructural projects and made decisions on three separate, private improvement projects.
The council agreed to schedule a public hearing on Nov. 9 at 6 p.m., before the next city council meeting, regarding Eric Mabery’s request to combine 301 and 303 Hill St. into a single address of 303 Hill. The Planning and Zoning Committee had unanimously agreed to pass the request along to the council for consideration.
City Administrator Shawn Kay explained that 301 Hill St. had been a derelict property which the owner sold to Mabery at 303 Hill St., and Mabery would like to build a detached garage on the cleared property, which once featured an old house.
Alderman Erik Schonhardt said he had misgivings about the request since he had heard the garage would be 32 feet by 48 feet, “and that’s bigger than most houses in the neighborhood.” Other members of the council agreed it needed to be considered, so they scheduled the public hearing before next month's council meeting.
Duane Patt’s request to build and rent storage units at 14 Northwood Dr., between Huddle House and La Pachanga, was unanimously turned down. As part of the discussion, Alderwoman Andrea Richardson noted the area already had quite a few storage units, and she had hoped for another retail business at that location. Other council members expressed similar reservations.
After a public hearing before the meeting, the council unanimously agreed to approve a request from Bob Dickerman to rezone 28 Hazel St., Carquest Auto Parts, from Industrial to C-2, Central Business District, a housekeeping effort meant to more accurately describe the business, since it’s more of a retail business than industrial.
The city will soon be seeing industrial-sized projects throughout town. The council agreed to allow Kay to contract with Jokerst Inc. to build four culverts: two on Allen Street, one on Buchanan Street and one on Oak Street. The $410,000 project is being funded by a Community Development Block Grant.
Work on Dover Street has been halted, since the city-wide fall cleanup was recently happening and required most of the city workers’ attentions for a couple of weeks, Kay said. Work at the soccer park is ongoing.
The council unanimously approved the Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce’s request for the Christmas Parade, which will begin lining up at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 7 and begin down its usual parade route at 7 p.m. This year’s theme is “A Christmas Salute,” which Chamber Executive Director Leigha Head said was a tip of the hat to front-line workers fighting the coronavirus.
In other business, the council:
- Heard an update on the paperwork needing to be completed for the $214,000 CARES Act money that will help the city recoup its losses due to the pandemic.
- Approved a housekeeping ordinance granting Spire permission to operate its gas distribution system in the city.
- The Bonne Terre Public Library received a $9,289 state library grant which it will put toward public wifi, including loaning out hotspots and beaming internet access outside the building.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.
